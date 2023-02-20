Voice actors are training the AI which will be their replacement

Nowadays, voice actors are training the AI, ready to take their place in the industry, and some actors are furious about the change because they think it will take their jobs.

Technology has evolved incredibly in the past several years with the rise of artificial intelligence tools. AI is becoming increasingly popular, and its effects are felt in different industries from movies to teaching. Recently, AI-based voicing has been a hot topic that people have argued about. There are two sides to the story: some think it is better because of fair prices, while some voice actors are furious about it, like the Argentinian voice actor Alejandro Graue.

Graue used to read texts for a self-improvement channel on YouTube, and he recently received a notification that a new video had been uploaded to the channel. He then realized that the voice wasn't his in the video, and he learned that the channel owners decided to use an AI-based voice software instead of hiring the voice actor. In a tweet, he furiously said: "Thanks to all the actors and actresses who are lending their voices to create this shit that will eventually render all of us obsolete."

One of the YouTube channel technicians said: "It's cheaper, and they don't have to pay your rates," and this is where the "two sides" started. Voice actors are training the AI software that Graue was furious about, so he called them out in his tweet, according to Rest of World.

Voice actors are training the AI that might replace them in the future, but a larger community is threatened by the development of the technology. Voice actors have been complaining about AI software taking their jobs, which has become a real concern for the majority. This could potentially lead to the industry's extinction, meaning thousands of people could lose their jobs. It is also known that the famous music producer David Guetta also uses AI to create music.

For some, AI technology is also a threat to ethics. Lately, deep fake videos of celebrities have started to take place on the internet, where actors lip-sync to computer-generated voices that sound exactly like them. These issues bring many questions marks, but on the other hand, the owners of the companies defend their product's price and performance and how good of an alternative they are to human voice actors.

Besides, voice actors are training the AI software creates another debate among colleagues. If technology threatens people's jobs, why do other voice actors help the companies demolish the industry? This question is being asked by some of their colleagues, and the debate will continue to spark more fire in the upcoming days.

