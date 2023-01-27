Microsoft to update Windows 11 21H2 to Windows 11 22H2 automatically

Windows 11 customers who still run the original release version of the operating system, Windows 11 version 21H2, may have their systems updated automatically to Windows 11 version 22H2 in the coming days and weeks.

Microsoft changed the status of Windows 11 version 21H2 on January 26 to inform customers about the change. The company notes:

"Today we begin to automatically update consumer and non-managed business devices running Windows 11, version 21H2 Home and Pro editions to Windows 11, version 22H2. Since Windows 10, we have been helping Windows users stay up to date and secure with supported versions of Windows through automatic updates."

The change affects devices running the Windows 11 editions Home and Pro, and only if they are not managed. Microsoft configured the updates to happen to the oldest Windows 11 systems first. The gradual rollout of automatic updates happens over time.

Automatic updates to the latest version of Windows 11 help customers "stay protected and productive" according to Microosft.

Windows 11 administrators may select Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates to find out if a device is ready for the update. If that is the case, Windows 11 version 22H2 may be installed manually at that point.

Safeguard holds may be in place if a device is affected by a known issue. These prevent the automatic installation of the new feature update for Windows 11 on affected devices.

Windows 11 version 21H2 is supported by Microsoft until October 10, 2023. The latest version of the operating system, Windows 11 version 22H2, is supported until October 8, 2024. End of support means that Microsoft won't release updates, security or otherwise, for the out-of-support version of Windows 11 anymore.

Business and Enterprise versions of Windows are supported for longer. The initial release version is supported until October 8, 2024 in business and enterprise environments.

Windows 11 customers and administrators who do not want the system updated to version 22H2 yet may block the update for the time being. Programs like InControl configure the system to stay on a specific version of the operating system.

Now You: which version of Windows do you run, and why? (via Deskmodder)

