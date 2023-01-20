Discover the leaked 200MP camera sample of the highly-anticipated Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the latest top-of-the-line smartphone from Samsung that is set to be released soon. This review will take a closer look at some of the key features that the S23 Ultra is expected to offer thanks to a leak tech leaker billbil-kun.

Why to pick a Samsung Galaxy phone

Samsung is a well-known brand that has consistently produced high-quality smartphones. The S23 Ultra is expected to be no different, offering a range of advanced features that will try to make it stand out from the competition. Furthermore, Samsung has recently boosted the length of official support you get with its phones up to four years. This is good, but support should last much longer as planned obsolescence is bad for both the consumer and the environment.

The display

The S23 Ultra will feature a large 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. This will be dazzling for web browsing and watching movies and series while on the go and the refresh rate will be good for playing mobile games also. The screen will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is known to be extremely durable.

The phone's cameras

The S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP main camera, which replaces the 40-megapixel camera from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This upgrade seems to be the headline-grabbing update over the last version of the phone. It’ll also come with a 12MP ultrawide camera and dual 10MP telephoto cameras with 3x and 10x zoom on the back. The front camera will be a 12MP selfie camera. As always, with Galaxy S phones. these are high-end specs that will deliver crystal-clear images and videos.

What kind of photo do you think this is?

5x zoom? 10x zoom?

No, it's a Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP HP2 photo enlarged by 12x!

Use one word to describe your feelings! pic.twitter.com/m5rS0kZrQG — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 19, 2023

The processor, memory and connectivity features

In the US the S23 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM by default, and 12GB RAM if you decide to stump up for the more expensive version. Outside of the US, the phone will be powered by the latest Exynos 2100 chip The storage options start at 256GB and go up to 512GB and 1TB. It will also have Bluetooth 5.3 support, ultrawide-band and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and will be pre-installed with Android 13 in the form of One UI 5.1.

The battery

The S23 Ultra will have a 5,000 mAh battery capacity and 45W wired charging, 10W wireless charging, and an IP68 rating against water or dust intrusion. This should provide enough battery life to last a full day, which is about standard for flagship smartphones these days.

Overall conclusions

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be a powerful and feature-rich smartphone. With an advanced display, high-quality cameras, a fast processor, and plenty of storage. It is sure to appeal to a wide range of users. The battery life is also expected to be at least as good as you would expect from a flagship phone. However, at this point, there is no sign of pricing for the Galaxy S23 Ultra with that bad news likely to drop at a later date.

