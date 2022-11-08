Portmaster 1.0 released: open source application firewall

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 8, 2022
Network
|
0

The developers of the open source application firewall Portmaster have released version 1.0 of the program recently. The version introduces support for new features and improvements across the board.

portmaster 1.0 stable

I reviewed Portmaster Alpha back in May when it was released initially. Back then it was released mainly for testing and feedback purposes. The initial version displays network connectivity information about each application and service running on the machine that Portmaster ran on.

You could allow or block connections for each application and service individually, configure outbound rules, and make use of system-wide filter lists to block advertisement, trackers and malware.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portmaster 1.0

Portmaster 1.0 extends the functionality significantly. The free version of the program has gotten more powerful, but there are also paid versions available that extend the functionality.

Free users may download and install Portmaster, and use it without an account. The application displays a short onboarding prompt on start, which configures main features, including use of secure DNS and blocking lists.

The interface has not changed all that much on first glance. The app divides the interface into three main panes. The first sidebar pane displays program features, the second the list of programs and services identified on the system, and the third details about your selection.

portmaster application view

If you select a program from the list, you get detailed networking information. You see the list of allowed and blocked connections, and information on each individual connection. Individual connections may be blocked and the default global parameters changed and customized for this specific application.

There is a lot to explore here, but all of that is optional. Still, you could dive in and block certain traffic for that app. Don't want it to connect to a specific domain? You can make that change effortlessly.

Tech-savvy users find advanced options everywhere in the application. For application's alone, you may switch to blocking all connections by default and allowing select ones only, blocking LAN traffic, or configuring detailed inbound or outbound rules.

A big new feature in Portmaster 1.0 is what the developer calls Side-Dash. It enables you to "easily jump between apps to investigate their connections or quickly jump to their settings".

The free version of Portmaster is a powerful application firewall. Paid plans are available, which extend the functionality and finance development of the open source application.

A core feature is SPN, which stands for Safing Private Network. It is only available in the Unlimited package and allows users to assign one or multiple identities for applications.

You may use it to assign IP addresses to individual apps. Assign a French identity to Netflix, a Canadian to Spotify, and a United States identity to your browser using the feature. It is great for unblocking geographical restrictions or enabling access to content that is limited to certain regions.

According to Portmaster's developer, SPN traffic "goes through multiple servers and is encrypted in layers"; this is similar to how Tor works, as no server has access to the device's IP address and the destination.

Closing Words

Portmaster is an excellent application firewall for Windows. The free version works well and is very powerful already; users who want to support development and/or use the advanced features that come with the paid plans get access to additional features, including SPN, which gives them more control over the IP addresses of their applications.

Now You: do you use an application firewall?

Summary
software image
Author Rating
1star1star1star1star1star
no rating based on 0 votes
Software Name
Portmaster
Operating System
Windows, Linux
Software Category
Networking
Landing Page
https://safing.io/
Advertisement

Related content

Wi-Fi Certified 6 Release 2 announced: it is not getting easier
wireshark 3.6

Network Protocol Analyzer Wireshark 3.6 released
usenext

The Usenet: the biggest decentralized discussion network of the world
oo lanytix local area network

O&O Lanytix: get a quick overview of local area network devices on Windows
Tox is a peer-to-peer instant messaging protocol with end-to-end encryption, voice calls, video calls and file transfers

Tox is a peer-to-peer instant messaging protocol with end-to-end encryption, voice calls, video calls and file transfers
GNS3 Windows Client

GNS3 is an open source graphical network simulator for Windows, Linux and macOS

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved