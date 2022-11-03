Get more out of GTA Online with digital gaming marketplaces

Our team is always looking for things we think our readers will value. We have received compensation for publishing this article.

What are GTA Shark Cards?

GTA Shark Cards are microtransaction cards that provide you with a certain amount of in-game currency for GTA Online. Different cards offer different values, each of which can significantly enhance your gaming experience. The game itself is balanced in a way that does not require you to buy these cards in order to enjoy it to the fullest since you can grind out the money by just playing through the game and earning cash along the way. However, if you do not have the time to grind yet still want the best possible experience, the Shark cards are well worth looking into. There are six options at different price ranges for you to choose from:

Red Shark Card - GTA$100,000;

Tiger Shark Card - GTA$200,000;

Bull Shark Card - GTA$500,000;

Great White Shark Card - GTA$1,250,000;

Whale Shark card - GTA$3,500,000;

Megalodon Shark Card - GTA$8,000,000.

Each of these can be purchased at different price points, however, the more expensive the card, the more you actually get for your money, so keep that in mind. Considering the fact that you can get these cards significantly cheaper through digital gaming marketplaces when compared to buying directly from Rockstar, the likes of Megalodon and Whale Shark cards have become even more appealing.

What can you buy with GTA$?

It is entirely up to you what you want to spend your newly acquired money on. Asking what you can buy with it is a lot like asking what money can buy you in real life. Money does make the world go around in GTA Online, and it is obvious from the very first moment of playing the game. Use your GTA$ to show off your power with expensive cars, private jets, boats, fancy clothing, and anything else that is a symbol of status. You can use your money to start a business and become the CEO of a successful company or take the other direction in life and start building a criminal enterprise. Load up on guns, weapons, and ammo to ensure you are ready for anything that comes your way. GTA$ opens up the possibility for you to do what you want to within the game. Hands untied, make sure you get the most out of it!

