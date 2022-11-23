Why does every PlayStation owner need to start using PlayStation gift cards?

Our team is always looking for things we think our readers will value. We have received compensation for publishing this article.

God of War Ragnarok just dropped, and the long-anticipated sequel to the 2018 game did not disappoint. It has 94 review scores and has already sold more than 23 million copies. While the sales numbers for the game are jaw-dropping, it emptied the gamers’ wallets by at least 70$.

But did you know that those gamers could pay less if they bought the game with PlayStation gift cards? Digital marketplaces like Eneba have many PSN gift cards for lower prices, helping you save on all your PlayStation purchases.

Why use gift cards instead of direct payments?

One single PlayStation gift card can open enormous possibilities and should not be underestimated. Start looking at gift cards as a versatile, safe, and, more importantly, cheaper alternative currency. Whatever you don’t spend will remain in your PSN wallet. Next time you top up your PlayStation wallet, you’ll already have more in your account than you’d have by buying games directly.

Having that leftover money will pay off in the long run. You may accidentally stumble upon a game you’ve been meaning to play, and now it’s on sale! Now you don’t have to run and top-up your wallet with additional money because you already have saved some from your previous purchases.

PS Plus Extra is a homerun

Have you seen what games Sony is adding to the PS Plus Extra lately? They already added Demon’s Souls, Stray, Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, Control, every Final Fantasy game, including FF7 Remake, and many more A-grade AAA titles. This library is growing monthly. Recently Sony added The Medium, Deathloop, Metro Exodus, Dragon Quest, and more. More than this, the Premium tier grants access to retro gaming, containing classic games from PS1, PS2, and PS3 eras.

Meanwhile, PS Plus Extra is also paired with Ubisoft+ Classics, where you can find the expanding library of Ubisoft games. As you’re reading this, almost every Assassin's Creed game is available to play with PlayStation Plus. On top of this, there are other Ubisoft titles, you don’t have to pay extra to play.

Let’s not forget about free monthly games with PS Plus Essential. Recently, Sony has been giving away some outstanding entries. Need for Speed Heat, Tony Hawk's 1+2, and Yakuza Like A Dragon, to name a few.

These are some of the best, critically acclaimed games and countless hours of game time. Playing them will only cost you a small monthly fee compared to what you’d pay for each individually. Sony is knocking it out of the park with the new 3-tier subscription, and you should take advantage of it with PlayStation gift cards.

It’s still a great present

As you can see, a PlayStation gift card has many functions. But to its core, it is a perfect gift for every PlayStation owner. If you have a friend, a significant other, or a family member who games on PlayStation, they will appreciate it if you gift them with a PlayStation gift card.

It will save you the headache of wondering what games they’ve played or even what games they like. You can let them choose for themselves because gift cards stand for freedom and choice.

There are numerous PlayStation gift cards varying in monetary value. Because of this, it’s easy to choose the right one for you according to your needs and budget. Whether you want to buy a game or subscribe to any tier of PlayStation Plus – a gift card is multifunctional and versatile. Not to mention – cheaper.

