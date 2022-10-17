The future of streaming video is scary: Virtual Product Placement Ads incoming
Virtual Product Placement ads are the holy grail when it comes to product placement in video content. The new ad type may change content in streaming videos to display advertisement on billboards or signs, and even place products elsewhere on the screen.
Currently, most TV shows and movies are final products once they have been released. There is no option to modify the content anymore. With Virtual Product Placement ads, this is a thing of the past, at least when it comes to streaming media.
Amazon presented its new Virtual Product Placement tool recently to advertisers. It allows advertisers to directly into streaming content after it has been filmed and product. Peacock's In-Scene advertisement is a similar product that advertisers may use to insert their products or messages into already produced content.
Product placement is a billion Dollar business. Sometimes, product placements are easily spotted by viewers, while at other times, it is more subtle. Up until now, the decision to advertise certain products in a movie or TV show had to be made during filming. The new technology allows advertisers to decide on placements after production.
Virtual Product Placement ads are not targeting individual viewers currently, but future iterations of the technology may allow just that. Streaming giants such as Amazon may use it to display targeted ads to each individual viewer. Amazon is in a prime position, as it already has lots of information about its customers thanks to its shopping site and other services.
There is also the chance that other changes are made to video streams without the viewer even knowing about them.
TechCrunch reports that Amazon is using the beta ad product already in some of its shows, including Bosch: Legacy, Bosch, Reacher, Leverage: Redemption and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Prime Video and the ad-powered Frevee service use it.
It is not clear whether the new advertising product is used in all Prime markets or only in specific markets. Local legislation may prevent certain product placement types or require that companies display disclaimers.
Closing Words
Amazon's Virtual Product Placement ads technology is in beta currently. It remains to be seen how it evolves in the coming months and years, and whether it will launch in all markets or only select ones.
It will be interesting to see whether companies will use the advertising technology on their ad-free products, or if they will reserve these to ad-financed products only. Amazon seems intent to use it on Prime Video and Freevee.
Viewers have little options against this form of product placement, provided that the companies do not integrate an off-switch for these. Abstinence and the purchase of DVDs and Blu-Rays are the only working options in the worst case scenario.
Now You: do you use streaming services?
Can’t wait to pay for my ad-supported Netflix subscription and watch content with targeted ads disguised as product placement! All on my ad-supported Smart TV of course, or maybe on my ad-supported smartphone if I’m on a plane.
Soon we’ll have four IDs for the powers that be to catalogue us: Tax Number, Passport Number, Phone Number, and Ad ID.
I might be remembering wrongly, but I think there was a Need For Speed game that featured a similar type of in-game ads for their online component. The billboards inside the virtual city would feature actual product placements which is actually kinda neat, but now they’re trying to do it with streaming shows? Who knows, maybe in the not so distant future they’ll start shooting a variety of different scenes for one episode and show you the scenes which the algorithm thinks aligns more closely with your political leaning, along with more personalized ads, naturally.
Just building more virtual walls to segregate people into neat, advertiser-friendly boxes.
Soon the only speech allowed will be safe, insipid, advertiser-friendly speech… oh wait!
I do not use streaming services.
If I want to see some movies I prefer to make through the browser a download of the movie to a usb key.
The last movie I watched this way was CHASE with Gerard Butler
Ditched last streaming service mainly because it didn’t show one particular live match. In Amazon Prime Video content is fragmented and so to watch one particular movie you have to subscribe to another service on top of Amazon Prime. Amazon even offers bundled plans/combo plans. That for me is final nail in coffin.
Anyway, to all those folks wondering what are the alternatives? Just dive deep into internet, not dark web or deep web or torrent, you know casual browsing and after few searches you can find any content you want at any resolution. Of course I’m not promoting piracy in any shape or form ;-)
Torrents ftw!
I stopped using streaming services or consuming any kind of mainstream content/entertainment back in 2017 when everything started going “woke”. But it’s also in part because I work 10 hour shifts where I have to sit in front of two large computer screens. So when I’m not working I prefer to get away from any kind of screen and preferably get outside into nature and do something more productive with my time and energy.
It’s funny because this dystopian idea of subtly editing video content after its creation to insert personalized messages is also used by fascist cybercriminals as a harassment technique. Once again the line between criminal malware and the ad industry is very blurry.
This is just further proof that if you give studios more power they will continue to abuse it. Streaming is just another fine example of how they plan to extract as much money as they can from you.
It might have had a scrap of hope in the start when there were very few players and no ads but now we have far too many services with tied in content, dearer subscriptions, ads, availability issues, internal bickering etc etc that everything will default back to piracy as it should be because as near as I can tell only piracy is able to offer what people want which is sad when you think about it.
The next step from here for the scumbag studios/services is to lock you into contracts and then we come full circle to your old cable service but worse.
and they wonder why people pirate…
Luckily for me there is barely anything that is new that is worthwhile watching that I do not even bother anymore.
It’s scary when you’re using it.
If you don’t, it’s laughable.
I don’t use streaming services myself, unless to consider video platforms (YouTube (via ‘Piped’ in my case), Dailymotion, Vimeo etc) as such.
Concerning movie productions in this context I’ll subscribe to Martin’s conclusion : “Abstinence and the purchase of DVDs and Blu-Rays are the only working options in the worst case scenario.”. Even in the best case scenario as far as I’m concerned.
Virtual Product Placement Ads as described in the article is frightening. There’s always a red line, a limit. Any ‘always more’ policy, business philosophy doesn’t seem to be aware of this. Nothing in life persists and develops over time without moderation. Inevitably advertisement is meant to encounter big problems, sooner or later. There have been, still are but few advertisers and liberals to consider that there is no valid business strategy without considering the consumer before the product. The trend is opposite. Clash at the end of the road.