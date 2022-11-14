Amazon is shutting down Amazon Drive at the end of 2023

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 14, 2022
Updated • Nov 14, 2022
Amazon
|
0

Amazon customers who use the company's file storage service Amazon Drive are notified by email currently that Amazon will shut down the service at the end of 2023. A similar notification is displayed on the official Amazon Drive website.

amazon drive shutdown

In the email, Amazon informs Drive customers that support for uploading new files will be disabled on January 31, 2023. Customers who use Amazon Drive may continue to access files uploaded prior to that date, but the option to add new files or change existing ones is no longer available after January 31, 2023.

Amazon Drive customers have until December 31, 2023 to access their files and download them to their devices. After December 31, 2023, access to Amazon Drive is cut off for all customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon suggests that customers keep photos and videos on Amazon Drive, as these are also accessible through Amazon Photos. Unlike Drive, Photos remains an Amazon service. Customers may access all their uploaded images and photos on the Amazon Photos website or in the application.

Customers who delete media on Amazon Drive will no longer have access to these on Amazon Photos, as both access the same storage for photos and videos.

Any files that are not media files will no longer be available after December 31, 2023. Customers are asked to export files to their devices before the shutdown data to avoid losing access to their files.

amazon drive deprecation

Amazon suggest that Drive customers use the website to download content, but recommends that customers use the Photos Desktop app to download and save files if downloading files through the web app is not feasible because of size limitations.

The web app supports selecting multiple files and folders for downloading. All it takes is to check folders and files on Amazon Drive and activate the download button to save them to the local system.

Here is the time line for the Drive shutdown:

  • October 31, 2022 -- The Amazon Drive app is removed from Google Play and the App Store.
  • January 31, 2023 -- Uploads to Drive are disabled.
  • December 31, 2023 -- Amazon Drive is no longer accessible.

The applications continue to work, but Amazon won't release updates for the apps anymore. Eventually, these apps will stop working; this may happen prior to the official deprecation date or even earlier.

Amazon explains that it made the decision to deprecate Amazon Drive to "more fully focus" its efforts on Amazon Photos. Customers may access the FAQ that Amazon published to gain further assistance.

Amazon Drive alternatives

As far as Amazon Drive alternatives are concerned, there are plenty free and paid services available. Popular choices include Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive, which are both free in a base version, but also services such as Dropbox, Proton Drive and plenty of other services.

Now You: have you used Amazon Drive?

Summary
Amazon is shutting down Amazon Drive at the end of 2023
Article Name
Amazon is shutting down Amazon Drive at the end of 2023
Description
Amazon customers who use the company's file storage service Amazon Drive are notified by email currently that Amazon will shut down the service at the end of 2023.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

amazon prime video windows 10

The future of streaming video is scary: Virtual Product Placement Ads incoming
amazon prime video error 7031

Here is an easy fix for Amazon Prime Video Error 7031
amazon drive shutdown

Amazon is retiring Amazon Drive in 2023
amazon prime price increase

Opinion: it is time to drop your Amazon Prime subscription
amazon fire tv developer options

Amazon hides Developer Options on Fire TV devices by default
amazon switch region in app

How to switch to a different regional Store in the Amazon App

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved