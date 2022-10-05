Vivaldi 5.5 ships with Task Panel and account improvements

Vivaldi released a new version of its stable Vivaldi browser a moment ago. Vivaldi 5.5 introduces a Task Panel in the sidebar, makes setting up accounts in Mail and Calendar more comfortable, and improved address field performance.

Vivaldi 5.5 is available for download on the official Vivaldi website. If you have Vivaldi installed already, you may select Vivaldi Menu > Help > Check for Updates to download and install Vivaldi 5.5 on the system.

Vivaldi 5.5

The main new feature in Vivaldi 5.5 is called Tasks. It is available in the browser's sidebar and linked to the browser's Calendar feature. If you don't have a Calendar account yet, you are prompted to create one; an option to use the Calendar locally only is available.

Once done, new tasks may be added with a click or tap. You may set a due time and reminders for tasks, add descriptions, location information, and configure repetitions. All of these are optional, with the exception of the description, as it acts as the title in the Tasks listing.

Tasks can be finished at any time with a click on their checkbox. These tasks are hidden by default, but checking the "show completed tasks" option in the sidebar reveals them again. Users with lots of tasks may use the built-in search to find specific tasks quickly.

Vivaldi users may enable the Tasks panel at any time in the Vivaldi Settings under Calendar > Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds.

All tasks appear in the browser's built-in Calendar. Tasks with due dates are found at the specified date, tasks that are open ended are found in the Agenda view.

Speaking of Mail and Calendar, Vivaldi improved the onboarding process for the two features. The main goal was to improve the setup process. Several services that required the input of information when setting up Mail and Calendar accounts, retrieve the information automatically now in the new Vivaldi release.

All it requires is that Vivaldi users enter the email address and account password to set up these accounts. It is a much faster process that requires less user interaction.

Vivaldi Mail's warning feature for potentially forged mails was improved in the new release as well. Vivaldi displays a warning message when from and reply to email messages are not identical.

Vivaldi engineers improved the browser's address field performance in the new release. Especially users who type fast should see a noticeable difference in performance when using the address field of the browser.

Snap Layouts support

On Windows 11, Vivaldi got support for the Snap Layout feature of the operating system. Just hover the mouse over the maximize icon in the Vivaldi interface to see the available layout options. Microsoft improved Snap Layout in the Windows 11 2022 Update by adding full keyboard and touch support to the feature.

Closing words

Vivaldi 5.5 adds another nice to have feature in the form of tasks, improves the performance of the address bar, mail and calendar onboarding, and more.

Now You: what are your favorite Vivaldi features?

