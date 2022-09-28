Vivaldi is testing a Task Panel in the Snapshot channel

Ashwin
Sep 28, 2022
Vivaldi
|
5

Vivaldi is getting a Task Panel in the latest Snapshot release. Here's how the new feature works.

Vivaldi is testing a Task Panel in the Snapshot channel

How to use Vivaldi's Task Panel

Click on the Tasks button in Vivaldi's sidebar, it has a checkbox symbol. This opens the Tasks Panel.  To get started, select the + New Task button at the top of the panel. It displays the task management tool. Click the first icon, to begin editing.

Vivaldi Task Panel - add a task

ADVERTISEMENT

You can give your task a title, and optionally, set a due time for it. Switch to the next tab, Date and Time, and you will be able to add a proper due date, with a custom start time and end time for reminders, e.g. for a meeting. You can set a task to run all day, too. If you want to set a specific time zone for the reminder, click the drop-down menu and set the appropriate region.

Vivaldi task panel - due date and time

Vivaldi's Task Panel supports repetitive tasks aka recurring tasks, these can be set from the 3rd tab. All you need to do, is switch from the no repeat mode, which is the default option, and set it to run on a daily, weekly, monthly, or a yearly basis.

Vivaldi task panel recurring tasks

The 4th tab in the tasks editor allows you to include a location, this isn't a GPS related feature, though you can add a link to it if you want to. Speaking of which, the fifth tab in the panel can be used to add a description for the task and a URL related to it.

Vivaldi task panel - description and url

Vivaldi's Task Panel has an add participants button, but clicking on it says that participants are not supported. Perhaps this is something that will be added in the future.

Click the done button to finish adding the task. If you want to edit a task, click on it to open the editor. Vivaldi display yours tasks as a list in the Task Panel's interface. The tasks are listed in the order that they were added, except in the case of ones with due dates. If you set a due date to a task, the browser adds a new line to separate it by the date. The current date is marked with a colored bar. You can also view them in the browser's built-in Calendar.

Note: You don't need a Vivaldi account to use the Task Panel.

Use the search box at the top of the panel to find a specific task. Right-click on an event to copy, cut or delete it. To mark a task as finished, click the box next to it. The panel hides the completed tasks, but you may enable the option near the bottom to show all tasks.

The latest Snapshot build has a known issue (VB-91868), the Capture tool's Area selection does not work properly. It doesn't register the left-click action after drawing a box with it, so it cannot be used to capture a screenshot. Download Vivaldi Snapshot 2805.3 for Windows, Linux and macOS from the official website.

Vivaldi is more than just a browser, it is sort of a productivity suite with Mail, Calendar, Feeds, Notes, Contacts and Tasks. Do you use these features?

Summary
Vivaldi is testing a Task Panel in the Snapshot channel
Article Name
Vivaldi is testing a Task Panel in the Snapshot channel
Description
Vivaldi has added a Task Panel that allows you to add to-do tasks. We take a look at what the tool can be used for.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Vivaldi ad blocker

Vivaldi says its ad blocker will continue working even after changes in Manifest V3
vivaldi 5.4 for android

Vivaldi 5.4 for Android with improved privacy stats launches
vivaldi browser 5.4

Vivaldi 5.4 launches with Rocker Gestures and Web Panel improvements
vivaldi mail

Vivaldi Mail 1.0: email client with calendar and feed reader launches
vivaldi modified navigation toolbar

Vivaldi 5.3 arrives with editable toolbars
vivaldi customize edit toolbar

Vivaldi Snapshot gets a new way to customize the toolbar; will soon let you block autoplay videos

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on September 28, 2022 at 2:19 pm
    Reply

    I am all for features and customization, but this is getting a bit ridiculous.

    Focus on browser-related features and customizations.

    1. Allwynd said on September 28, 2022 at 3:09 pm
      Reply

      Vivaldi no longer has what to do really.

      Their browser is bloated and slow and they achieved feature parity with Presto Opera long ago. They can’t fix their bloated browser without stripping it off of everything that makes it Vivaldi so all they can do is pretend like everything is nice and dandy and just add more bloat.

  2. Coriy said on September 28, 2022 at 2:52 pm
    Reply

    Ashwin,
    There is another issue with Vivaldi Snapshots that has been bothering some Windows 10 users for four snapshot releases. A duplicate of the Title bar that has a decidely ugly Vista era appearance. I’m beginning to agree with some people that “new” features should be put on hold while long standing bugs should be fixed. Though that should apply to all browsers, perhaps.

  3. Anon said on September 28, 2022 at 3:05 pm
    Reply

    Geez, Vivaldi already uses the most resources of any browser, like it needs more junk to use up resources. They may as well just come out and say they are building an operating system at this point.

  4. binocry said on September 28, 2022 at 4:35 pm
    Reply

    VivaldiOS

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved