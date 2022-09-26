Mozilla criticizes Google, Apple and Microsoft for using their operating systems to force users away from other browsers
Mozilla has criticizes Google, Apple and Microsoft for pushing the default browser in their operating systems aggressively. It has published a report that highlights the anticompetitive practices of the tech giants that forces users away from other browsers.
The report, titled Five Walled Gardens, analyzes the problems caused by Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta (Facebook). Mozilla conducted a survey to find out how users around the world use browsers, and it wasn't impressed with the results. Over 6000 participants from Australia, U.S., U.K., France, India and Kenya took the survey, they were asked about their experience with using web browsers, changing the default browser, etc.
Operating systems push their default browsers aggressively
The report highlights the fact that there are just 3 browser engines used across different platforms, Apple Safari (WebKit engine), Google Chromium (Blink), and Mozilla Firefox (Gecko). This results in a lack of diversity of browser engines, which in turn offers users limited choices to select their preferred app. The research paper claims that there is practically no option on mobile devices.
Mozilla says that modern operating systems are designed against interoperability, and bundle various apps for messaging, email, maps, voice assistants, etc (Chrome, Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, etc), and that such apps pose a risk to the user's privacy. The report goes on to underline the fact that it is not easy to remove a browser as the default option, or to delete the app completely.
It also took a dig at Apple for not allowing other browser engines on iOS and iPadOS, restricting app developers to the WebKit engine, stating that Apple's browser is limited to iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and without Firefox's engine, Google's Chromium project would be the only browser engine available across platforms.
Search engines in operating systems
Mozilla criticized how Windows 11's Search bypasses the default browser preference, to open links and search results in Microsoft Edge, its aggressive attempts to promote its browser via Bing Search, and overriding the default browser setting to force users to use Edge. iOS uses Safari to perform a web search when you use the lookup feature. Android isn't any different, thanks to the Google widget on the home screen, which routes the search via the Chrome app.
Less than half of the survey respondents in some regions knew how to change the default browser on their desktop computer or mobile phone. The number of people who actually changed their browser was even lower, at around 10% to 20%. Mozilla says that this could be because of the numerous steps involved in the process, i.e, using the App Store or Play Store, searching for a browser, downloading and setting it as the default browser via the Settings.
All these numbers add up, says Mozilla, adding that Apple Safari has an 27% share in the iOS browser market, while 65% of people who have Android phones use Chrome. StatCounter's latest chart (August 2022) shows that Firefox has a measly 3.16% user base across platforms (desktop and mobile), only higher than Opera which was at 2.2%, while Edge was slightly higher with a 4.3% user base. The chart toppers were Chrome and Safari at 65.52% and 18.78% respectively. I'd suspect these numbers will change drastically after Google drops support for Manifest V2 extensions, effectively killing ad blockers, which will create a domino effect and drive users towards Firefox, Brave and Vivaldi.
Would this be any different if operating systems like Android and iOS didn't have Chrome and Safari as the default browsers? That's what Mozilla is trying to say with its report, that it is an unfair practice that harms other browser makers and the users. You can download the report from Mozilla's website, it's a bit of a long read, but provides some valuable insight about the issues discussed in this article.
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is investigating Google and Apple in an antitrust case related to the duopoly of their browsers. Similarly, EU's upcoming Digital Markets Act will prevent big tech companies from unfair gatekeeping practices.
As much as I'd like to see it happen, I don't think that Apple, Microsoft and Google will ever ask the user what browser they want to use. What do you think?
Comments
Didn’t Mozilla at one point try to create a Firefox/XUL based OS (or at least an environment)?
Yeah, I think it’s called KaiOS now. ;)
@allen
KaiOS is a descendant of that OS, and they boast 160mln users in 3rd world countries, but one can spot devices with KaiOS in EU as well. Mainly in dumb phones and phones for the elderly.
Just when you thought Mozilla couldn’t become any more pitiful than they already were.
Mozilla’s failure to compete is not something caused by Mozilla’s competitors. Mozilla’s plan involved removing as much user customization/features as possible, you know, to “trim down” dev personnel and such. Imagine that, users got fed up and left Firefox for [anything else]. I mean, they got what they wanted… and now they’re crying about it?
> I’d suspect these numbers will change drastically after Google drops support for Manifest V2 extensions, effectively killing ad blockers, which will create a domino effect and drive users towards Firefox, Brave and Vivaldi.
I think you’re wrong about this. Brave and Vivaldi are niche browsers and likely will continue to have a small user base. Firefox might gain some users only because it actually registers in the top 4 browsers for user stats, but I wouldn’t place any money on that happening.
What I think will happen is people will stick to Chrome, Safari and Edge, and if anything Edge will likely take users away from the niche browsers and Chrome. As much as I hate to admit it Microsoft did do a excellent job with their Edge browser, and lately I do enjoy Bing more than any search engine.
20 years ago: Netscape sues MSFT…
Now: Mozilla criticizes…
2042: Snow has covered the planet…
Mozilla had an opportunity to make great mobile system but FAILED. So.. let’s fix Firefox issues instead of criticizing other, what’s a shame..
> As much as I’d like to see it happen, I don’t think that Apple, Microsoft and Google will ever ask the user what browser they want to use. What do you think?
I don’t think so as well. Neither do i think that Mozilla’s market share (in particular that of Firefox) is chargeable to the browser, its innovations, its unhappy users when a majority is satisfied. Most users, not being techies, face an availability information lack and technical skills when changing an OS’s default applications is made intentionally tough as mentioned in the article.
Business as it is, not as it could be, empowers the powerful with no limit and that means not even respect of healthy and free competition. Regulators don’t seem quite efficient. As we say in French, “Les chiens aboient, la caravane passe.” (“The dogs bark, the caravan passes”).
After having faced x grocery stores replaced by 1 supermarket we’re exactly in the same scheme with high-tech oligarchies : concentration, live & let competition die, all for me move over. But in a free world, competition, if boxed, is nevertheless not strictly blocked : users can still make the difference. Problem is, most of us quietly follow the crowd and perpetuate the snow-ball syndrome. I’m not very optimistic. Perhaps the happy few will never have been happier and fewer to think freely, invest a minimum of time and effort to understand the correlations between their privacy and what is done of it, consider alternatives and decide accordingly.
@Ashwin said – >”I’d suspect these numbers will change drastically after Google drops support for Manifest V2 extensions, effectively killing ad blockers, which will create a domino effect and drive users towards Firefox, Brave and Vivaldi.”
I suspect the same. Mozilla should be promoting that Firefox is fully open for business with respect to ad blockers. They could double their market share pretty easily.
@Andy Prough
Only 3% of all Firefox users even have uBlock Origin installed, for Chrome it’s likely even less. What does that mean? It means you are delusional.
“Double their market share”, LOL. Based on which potential users exactly? Not to mention that a share of those leaving Chrome will also likely settle for Brave, but even for Brave I expect nothing major.
@Iron-can’t-do-math:
>”Only 3% of all Firefox users even have uBlock Origin installed, for Chrome it’s likely even less. What does that mean?”
Since Chrome has 65% market share, if 2% of them are currently using uBlock Origin and left for Firefox, that would be about double the total number of current Firefox users.
(and that’s not counting the other chromium-based browsers)
It wouldn’t be surprising at all. Chrome has already lost 6% market share over the past 3 years. They are likely to lose at least another 6%, if not more, because of this decision.
And remember, it’s not just people leaving because of uBlock – it’s going to be a whole host of ticked off people whose various extensions no longer work, and whose extension developers are no longer willing to jump through Google’s hoops. I wouldn’t be shocked if Chrome loses 10% to 15% market share or more due to this decision.
@Andy Prough
According to the Chrome Web Store, uBlock Origin has 10 million users on Chrome (and this also includes Brave, Vivaldi since they are using the Chrome Web Store too), this is not 2% of all Chrome users when Chrome has over 3 billion users. It’s in the 0.0033% range of all Chrome users. If all 10 million users switched, with nobody going to Brave btw, that would be tantamount to 4.55% of Firefox’s current user base (220 million users).
Firefox growing by 4.55% would grow its current 3% market share overall (desktop + mobile combined) to 3.14% overall. Seems very “major” to me, and in case you do the math, this is not a doubling of FF’s overall market share.
> It wouldn’t be surprising at all. Chrome has already lost 6% market share over the past 3 years.
Yes, mainly to Edge.
Whatever Chrome “lost”, this did not turn into Firefox growth because Firefox is still at a net user loss and has been for over a decade now.
> and whose extension developers are no longer willing to jump through Google’s hoops
OK, but as an extension developer you also want to have somewhat of a user base. You can’t have such a thing on Firefox and won’t have it anytime soon. I think the popularity of cherrypicked extensions like uBO blinds you regarding the minuscule user base extensions with a different purpose have on Firefox generally.
> I wouldn’t be shocked if Chrome loses 10% to 15% market share or more due to this decision.
LOL. You overestimate the importance of adblockers for the general population manyfold. Feel free to quote me on this later, I expect no major shifts.
Let’s analyze this quickly, shall we? When people use their operating system, no matter which, they expect to have a tool at hand with which they can access the internet, this tool / software is called the browser, meaning a browser is necessarily present in all OSes. Since it is the only browser at the time of installation, it therefore becomes the default browser automatically.
You can’t hold it against an operating system that it ships with a browser, this is generally what people would expect, right? Perhaps you can hold it against them that they are not making it easy to change the default browser, but that’s basically it – however, even this is not really the case…
Firefox is a third party browser on all operating systems except for Linux, not sure what they expect? As their in-house attempt at making an operating system failed (Firefox OS), in which Firefox was the sole browser being installed and the default too btw, they are now expecting others to roll out the red carpet before them!? Why? Would they have done the same had they created a successful operating system, rolling out the red carpet for others? I don’t think so.
There is a clearly described setting in all operating systems for changing the default browser, and people are obviously not too dumb to use it either, otherwise Chrome would not have replaced the default of Windows and macOS for most people! I think Mozilla can’t compete and is pointlessly whining about a default browser being present, which is what people generally would expect, and about people having to go to the settings once to change the default, which they are supposedly too dumb to do, while they are clearly capable of doing it in real life. Laughable.
@Iron – you make a good point, Firefox has the GNU/Linux distro market mostly to itself, since it comes pre-installed with nearly every distro. Google could actually complain about that in the same way if they wanted.
I used Firefox from the start of its birth up till 5 years ago then I switched to Chrome…because basically Chrome is much faster and has better capability…Firefox is just like a slow Grandpa and nothing to offer over competition…For that I say…if you can’t beat them why don’t you join them? Microsoft did with Edge because they saw they could not beat Chrome. You should too…..because that paycheck you get from Google won’t last Forever you know.
Very interesting article! Thanks @Ashwin! :]
I believe it’s a true assessment by Mozilla. But on the other hand, I feel it’s maker’s right to promote their browser to some extent. Making difficult to install and change the default browser is in my opinion against users that shall have freedom to chose. Unfortunatelly for Mozilla, this the world we live in. Look around – the more cash you have, the higher chances you have to suceed even if your product, idea is not the best one. Google had aggressive and massive promotion, offered a lot of side products combined under Chrome umbrella. Mozilla had not and still does not offer anything except a browser really.
Also, that manifest/adblocking thing wony change anything. The masses don’t care about ads, privacy, safety. Minority does, minority may switch, but I highly doubt if it goes from chrome to FF.