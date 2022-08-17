Google Chrome 104: patches critical security issue and a issue that is exploited
Google released a new version of the company's Google Chrome browser on August 16, 2022. The new stable version is a security update for the browser that addresses 11 security issues.
It fixes a critical security issue in the browser and a high security issue that is exploited in the wild.
The update is also available for the Extended Stable channel, a longer-term support release version of Chrome for businesses and Enterprise users.
The update is available already, but it is distributed in waves. Chrome users who want to update to the new version immediately need to select Menu > Help > About Google Chrome, or load chrome://settings/help directly in the browser.
Chrome displays the current version of the browser and performs a check for updates at the same time. The new update is downloaded and installed automatically then. A restart is required to complete the update.
Chrome 104 security update
Google released the first version of Chrome 104 in early August. The release fixed 27 security vulnerabilities in the browser.
The stable channel is updated to 104.0.5112.101 for Mac and Linux, and 104.0.5112.102/101 for Windows when the update is installed. Extended stable channel installations are updated to updated to 104.0.5112.101 for Mac and 104.0.5112.102 for Windows.
The release announcement lists all security issues that have been reported to Google by external researchers. Google does not list security issues that it discovered internally.
- [$NA][1349322] Critical CVE-2022-2852: Use after free in FedCM. Reported by Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero on 2022-08-02
- [$7000][1337538] High CVE-2022-2854: Use after free in SwiftShader. Reported by Cassidy Kim of Amber Security Lab, OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. on 2022-06-18
- [$7000][1345042] High CVE-2022-2855: Use after free in ANGLE. Reported by Cassidy Kim of Amber Security Lab, OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. on 2022-07-16
- [$5000][1338135] High CVE-2022-2857: Use after free in Blink. Reported by Anonymous on 2022-06-21
- [$5000][1341918] High CVE-2022-2858: Use after free in Sign-In Flow. Reported by raven at KunLun lab on 2022-07-05
- [$NA][1350097] High CVE-2022-2853: Heap buffer overflow in Downloads. Reported by Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero on 2022-08-04
- [$NA][1345630] High CVE-2022-2856: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents. Reported by Ashley Shen and Christian Resell of Google Threat Analysis Group on 2022-07-19
- [$3000][1338412] Medium CVE-2022-2859: Use after free in Chrome OS Shell. Reported by Nan Wang(@eternalsakura13) and Guang Gong of 360 Alpha Lab on 2022-06-22
- [$2000][1345193] Medium CVE-2022-2860: Insufficient policy enforcement in Cookies. Reported by Axel Chong on 2022-07-18
- [$TBD][1346236] Medium CVE-2022-2861: Inappropriate implementation in Extensions API. Reported by Rong Jian of VRI on 2022-07-21
The list includes a security issue with a critical severity rating. The remaining security issues have a rating of high or medium. The critical issue was discovered in FedCM, Federated Learning with Client-level Momentum.
Google mentions that the security issue CVE-2022-2856 is exploited in the wild. The issue is rated high and has the description "Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents".
Chrome desktop users should consider updating the browser as soon as possible to fix the security issues and protect their data from attacks that target these issues. Expect updates from other Chromium-based browsers in the coming days and weeks.
Comments
Adobe Flash (every week):
This update fixes a critical security issue that is being exploited in the wild.
Google Chrome:
Adobe Flash needs to go, as it has too many security issues.
*** Skips forward a few years ***
Google Chrome (every week):
This update fixes a critical security issue that is being exploited in the wild.
Would you be happier if they delayed updates and only patched once per month? This is risky and crazy, and developers doing that are too lazy to create a new build in reality.
welcome to google everyday-is-a-patch-day .. chromium is a security joke
> chromium is a security joke
Which browser is supposedly more secure?
Ungoogled Chromium
@b’Aaal
That’s Chromium minus the Google connections, pal. I think you are confusing security with privacy. Security = resistance against exploits.
They don’t have an in-the-wild exploit every week, and I don’t recall them being the driving force behind retiring flash (that was Apple IIRC), but you still make a good point.
I think it would be better to say that Chrome is basically the new Internet Explorer:
– Horribly insecure by design – check
– Impossible to ever fully fix – check
– The only solution is to replace it with something better – check
– The problem being that over half the world is addicted to its use – check
I think it would be better to say that Chrome is basically the new Internet Explorer:
– Horribly insecure by design – check
– Making the web worse daily by its very existence – check
– Impossible to ever fully fix – check
– The only solution is to replace it with something better – check
– The problem being that over half of users are addicted to its use – check
@Andy Prough
Every single article about Chromium security updates turns into a clown parade where Firefox users try to promote their moribund browser. If Firefox is what you mean by “something better”, which I guess it is, since you are promoting it in your other posts as well… Then bruh. The truth is that Firefox used to be an outdated single process application while Chromium started out multiprocess. “But this is outdated info” you might think now, to which I would reply “not quite”, because you can’t foist a multiprocess architecture unto a single process application. I mean, you can, but it takes years and years and cross site leaks will plague you along the way, as is the case with Firefox.
Firefox has no proper site isolation – they hard-limited the content processes to eight like amateurs, meaning that different websites can still share the same process. Firefox also suffers from trivial sandbox escapes and various cross resource leaks as well. So much for “better”, as if a frankensteined single process application that still doesn’t have site isolation is any better.
And “can never fully fixed”, what does “fully fixed” mean, according to you? No security issues ever again? Sorry pal, we are talking about a codebase the size and complexity of an operating system here, so that is unlikely to occur for any browser EVER.
> Making the web worse daily by its very existence
Deplatformingfox, anyone? Censorship and “turn on tools that amplify factual voices over disinformation” will make the web a better place according to the overpaid Mozilla CEO.
> The problem being that over half of users are addicted to its use
Yep, because there are no better alternatives. Quality-wise or otherwise.
@IronHeart – I’m not using Firefox at the moment. I used to use it with Arkenfox and wrote a few thoughts about it on Ghacks at the time.
If you are worried about proper sandboxing of processes, then your best bet is to open browsers in disposable VMs for a variety of uses, such as banking, video streaming, etc. Qubes OS has a good way to set that up. And Whonix. Firefox has an add-on called “Multi-Account Containers” that can help you.
As always though, your best bet security-wise is to simply not allow your browser to load js from websites. That’s the most frequent attack vector by far, and the chromium js engine is a horrifying mess. You can get the info you need from a lot of sites without js. For example, Ghacks works perfectly fine without it.
@Andy Prough
> open browsers in disposable VMs
Of course you can come up with non-standard scenarios like this to avoid any discussion, but I think we both know that this is both unlikely and impractical. You can’t excuse trivial sandbox escapes with “Set up a VM around it, it will be fine.”… Sorry but no sorry, that doesn’t fix the issue and doesn’t relieve anyone of the responsibility to improve the code.
> not allow your browser to load js from websites
The second unlikely and impractical suggestion. You know why adblockers are so popular? Because they come with curated lists that aim to block preselected scripts, because not everyone has the time to maintain their personal whitelist. Disabling JavaScript breaks most websites (gHacks is a randomly picked example where nothing happens to break, and does not represent most websites at all) and then we have the “time to maintain your personal whitelist” debate. The popularity of adblockers are based on the very fact that your suggestion is unworkable.
If the issues are reported by Oppo – not a tech security company but hardware selling company, maybe then issue is with underlying code in the first place. No end it seems. Which company is gonna report security issues next? Mcdonalds.
@Yash
You do realize that Oppo is in charge of their version of Android for their phones, right? Thus coming into contact with Chromium… gHacks comment section at its finest.
Android version and Chromium, yeah both are intertwined with each other. Ghacks comment section at its finest indeed.
If even a company which doesn’t even base their business around browsers is finding vulnerabilities, then underlying code is beyond repair.
@Yash
> Android version and Chromium, yeah both are intertwined with each other
Yep. Chromium is preinstalled and also serves as the web view.
> Ghacks comment section at its finest indeed.
Indeed.
> underlying code is beyond repair
You mean like having no real site isolation after a decade and suffering from trivial sandbox escapes and having shared resource leaks all over the place? Oh wait, that wasn’t Chromium.
Yes, I use Chrome; yes, the updates each week seem odd; yes, update with a few clicks and minutes. I’m okay–on with the show.
No, Firefox is my main browser. Google sometimes works better for certain sites. It’s there if I need it.
Thanks for the update news!