Mozilla Firefox 103.0.1 fixes a crash

Martin Brinkmann
Aug 2, 2022
Firefox
|
2

Mozilla released a new stable version of the Firefox web browser this week. The new version fixes a shutdown crash and enables hardware acceleration on newer AMD cards.

firefox 103.0.1

Firefox 103.0.1 is already available. The new version of the browser can be downloaded from Mozilla's official download repository or by using the built-in updating functionality.

To use it, select Menu > Help > About Firefox; this opens a small window that displays the version of Firefox.  Firefox runs a check for updates whenever the window is opened to download and install new versions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefox 103.0.1 is the first point release of Firefox 103. Mozilla released Firefox 103 on July 26 to the public. The new release introduced a new option to access toolbar items with the keyboard and enabled Total Cookie Protection as well.

The official release notes for Firefox 103.0.1 lists just two items:

  • Enabled hardware acceleration on newer AMD cards.
  • Fixed a crash on Firefox shutdown caused by a bug in the audio manager.

Mozilla does not list the newer AMD cards that have hardware acceleration enabled in the release notes. A quick check on Mozilla's bug tracking website Bugzilla reveals that it has been enabled for AMD Yellow Card cards. First devices with AMD's new card, designed specifically for laptops and other mobile devices, started to become available earlier this year.

Firefox users who bought such a device may notice improvements when accessing graphics-heavy content such as games or videos.

firefox hardware acceleration

Here is how to check if hardware acceleration is enabled in Firefox:

  1. Load about:preferences in the browser's address bar.
  2. Scroll down until you come to the Performance group.
  3. Uncheck "Use recommended performance setting".
  4. Firefox expands the preference and reveals if hardware acceleration is enabled.
  5. Check the "Use recommended performance settings" box again.

The second issue that is fixed in the new Firefox release addresses a crash during shutdown that was caused by an audio manager bug.

Now You: do you use hardware acceleration?

Summary
Mozilla Firefox 103.0.1 fixes a crash
Article Name
Mozilla Firefox 103.0.1 fixes a crash
Description
Mozilla released a new stable version of the Firefox web browser this week. The new version fixes a shutdown crash and enables hardware acceleration on newer AMD cards.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

wikipedia who wrote that

Who Wrote That reveals authorship information on Wikipedia
firefox for android

Opinion: Firefox for Android needs best-in-class ad-blocking and privacy protections to compete
firefox translations french

Firefox Translations: support for French, Polish and Ukrainian languages added
firefox 103

Firefox 103: improved toolbar access, performance and more
firefox quick actions address bar

Mozilla is testing Quick Actions in Firefox's Address Bar
firefox pdf editor

Light PDF Editing is coming to Firefox

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Frankel said on August 2, 2022 at 9:17 am
    Reply

    > Now You: do you use hardware acceleration?
    >

    Yes of course, for decoding. For encoding software encoding is better than hardware accelerated encoding, as a software encoder gives more granular control over quality settings, but for decoding this has only benefits to enable.

    In ffmpeg there is multithreading, so you can watch 16 logical cores go 100% on a Ryzen. Pretty to watch. vp9 / opus is amazing in a webm container. Hope to see AV1 hard- and software encoding and hardware decoding to gain popularity in the scene.

  2. Tom Hawack said on August 2, 2022 at 10:20 am
    Reply

    I do use Firefox’s hardware acceleration, by default :

    // Use recommended performance settings which HANDLES :
    // 1- Use hardware acceleration when available => layers.acceleration.disabled = true
    // 2- Count process limit => dom.ipc.processCount (1-8) = 8
    // pref(“browser.preferences.defaultPerformanceSettings.enabled”, true); // DEFAULT=true

    Haven’t encountered “a crash on Firefox shutdown caused by a bug in the audio manager.” with Firefox 103.0
    Updated Firefox to 103.0.1

    FF103.0.1 moreover enables hardware acceleration on newer AMD cards : not concerned : all PC cards are stamped “senior” here :=)

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved