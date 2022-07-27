Firefox Translations: support for French, Polish and Ukrainian languages added

Mozilla released an update for Firefox Translations that is adding support for French, Polish and Ukrainian translations to the browser add-on for Firefox.

Firefox Translations is Mozilla's answers to Google Translate, Microsoft Translate, and other translation services. Unlike the aforementioned services, Firefox Translate is designed to work offline to improve user privacy and some other use cases.

Mozilla started to integrate Firefox Translations in May 2021 in Firefox. Back then, it was an experimental add-on that supported just a few languages. In May 2022, Mozilla pushed out a new version of Firefox Translations that extended language support to additional languages and improved integration in the Firefox web browser.

The most recent Firefox Translations update, released on July 22, 2022, introduces support for French, Polish and Ukrainian translations. The integration works exactly like that of other languages. When you visit a foreign language page, Firefox Translations displays its toolbar on the page. A language file is downloaded to the system when the translate button is selected; this happens once for each of the supported languages, but only if the language is required.

A click on the Firefox Translations icon in the address bar of the browser toggles the translate toolbar on the page. The toolbar includes options to never translate content on a particular site, to never translate a language, to enable the translations of forms, and to select a source language manually from the list of available languages.

The new Firefox Translations release, version 1.1.3, includes several improvements and changes besides that. Language detection is improved in the new release, as the extension checks the page's markup as well now to take information into account when determining the language of a webpage.

Other changes include a new high resolution icon, making the user interface responsive to address display issues, and improvements to in-page translations.

Some users may experience issues with the newly added languages. They may not appear in the "this page is in" dropdown box and there may be no "never translate language" option available. Translations do work by simply activating the translate button, and Mozilla is already working on a fix.

Closing Words

Firefox Translations is making progress. While it has a long way to go before support for the majority of languages is added, it is improving with every release.

Now You: do you use Firefox Translations?

