Firefox Translations: support for French, Polish and Ukrainian languages added

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 27, 2022
Firefox
|
1

Mozilla released an update for Firefox Translations that is adding support for French, Polish and Ukrainian translations to the browser add-on for Firefox.

firefox translations french

Firefox Translations is Mozilla's answers to Google Translate, Microsoft Translate, and other translation services. Unlike the aforementioned services, Firefox Translate is designed to work offline to improve user privacy and some other use cases.

Mozilla started to integrate Firefox Translations in May 2021 in Firefox. Back then, it was an experimental add-on that supported just a few languages. In May 2022,  Mozilla pushed out a new version of Firefox Translations that extended language support to additional languages and improved integration in the Firefox web browser.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most recent Firefox Translations update, released on July 22, 2022, introduces support for French, Polish and Ukrainian translations. The integration works exactly like that of other languages. When you visit a foreign language page, Firefox Translations displays its toolbar on the page. A language file is downloaded to the system when the translate button is selected; this happens once for each of the supported languages, but only if the language is required.

A click on the Firefox Translations icon in the address bar of the browser toggles the translate toolbar on the page. The toolbar includes options to never translate content on a particular site, to never translate a language, to enable the translations of forms, and to select a source language manually from the list of available languages.

The new Firefox Translations release, version 1.1.3, includes several improvements and changes besides that. Language detection is improved in the new release, as the extension checks the page's markup as well now to take information into account when determining the language of a webpage.

Other changes include a new high resolution icon, making the user interface responsive to address display issues, and improvements to in-page translations.

Some users may experience issues with the newly added languages. They may not appear in the "this page is in" dropdown box and there may be no "never translate language" option available. Translations do work by simply activating the translate button, and Mozilla is already working on a fix.

Closing Words

Firefox Translations is making progress. While it has a long way to go before support for the majority of languages is added, it is improving with every release.

Now You: do you use Firefox Translations?

Summary
Firefox Translations: support for French, Polish and Ukrainian languages added
Article Name
Firefox Translations: support for French, Polish and Ukrainian languages added
Description
Mozilla released an update for Firefox Translations that is adding support for French, Polish and Ukrainian translations to the browser add-on for Firefox.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

firefox 103

Firefox 103: improved toolbar access, performance and more
firefox quick actions address bar

Mozilla is testing Quick Actions in Firefox's Address Bar
firefox pdf editor

Light PDF Editing is coming to Firefox
tor browser 11.5

Tor Browser's Connection Assist takes the frustration out of censorship circumvention
apple business firefox blocked

Apple's Business website is blocking Firefox. Here is how to gain access
firefox 102.0.1

Firefox 102.0.1 release information

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Klaas Vaak said on July 27, 2022 at 7:54 am
    Reply

    Support for Russian translations dropped?

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved