Brave's founder calls out DuckDuckGo's browser for not removing Microsoft's tracking parameters from URLs
Remember the recent controversy surrounding the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser? It turns out that the app not only allows cookies from Microsoft's trackers, but also allows users to be tracked via URLs.
When questioned about the original issue, DuckDuckGo's founder, Gabriel Weinberg, clarified that his company has a partnership with the Microsoft, which prevents them from blocking the ads. He played down the scrutiny, stating that the search engine protects the anonymity of users, even when ads are displayed from the Redmond company, by blocking third-party cookies.
Brave Browser's founder, Brendan Eich, doesn't appear to have been satisfied by the casual explanation given by the rival browser maker. In fact, he has accused DuckDuckGo of lying to their users. (source: Twitter)
DuckDuckGo's browser ha a built-in tracker blocker and cookie blocker, this should, on paper, prevent users from being tracked by ad networks, right? It does, but with some exceptions.
Eich says that DuckDuckGo's browser on macOS removes the tracking parameters from URLs, if they are from third-parties like Google or Facebook,
E.g. https://example.org/?fbclid=sample
Visiting the above URL in the DuckDuckGo Browser on macOS removes the tracker from the address bar, this is what the tracking protection feature should work like. However, when you use a similar link and replace it with Microsoft's tracking method, such as the one below, the browser does not strip the query URL parameters.
https://example.org/?msclkid=sample
The tracker part is visible in the address bar of the browser even after the page has loaded.
When I tested extensions such as ClearURLs, Redirect AMP to HTML extension, I explained how URL-based tracking works. Here's a gist of how users are commonly tracked on the internet.
If you click on a link in a web page, and the URL has some parameters such as an affiliate ID, or other tracking elements, the website can know which link you clicked, and depending on its policies, may earn a commission from the destination site for advertising it. Likewise, the page that you were redirected to, can know which website you were on earlier, i.e. how you landed there (via search, a specific article, a product promotion, etc). This data could be used to profile your browsing habits, deliver personalized ads, etc. In other words, it is not good for privacy. Google's AMP is perhaps the most notorious example of URL-based tracking, besides Facebook, of course.
Essentially, this method circumvents cookie-based tracking, to identify you across sites. If you take a look at DuckDuckGo's GitHub page for Privacy Configuration, you can see the list of tracking parameters that it blocks. Guess which one isn't among the list?
Let's take a look at this support page on the Microsoft Advertising Blog. It mentions that the Microsoft Click ID, which is the tracking parameter, msclkid, automatically adds a unique click ID to the landing page after a user clicks on an ad.
That's why Eich has claimed that the cookie-less tracking method isn't blocked by the browser, because it is not in the code. He also theorized that DuckDuckGo is circumventing the tracking protection for Bing, in order to earn revenue from Microsoft.
DuckDuckGo denies that it allows link-tracking in its browsers
A spokesperson for DuckDuckGo told The Register that the ads that users see are private, and are not used to track them. They denied the allegations made by Eich, and said that the tracking parameters merely send an ad click to the provider. Interestingly, the person also pointed out that no browser protects against link tracking (based on data from PrivacyTests), and that their browser has started protecting users from Google and Facebook. The company has confirmed that it will block tracking parameters from Twitter and Microsoft in the future.
Comments
Privacy browsers work like ponzi schemes. For a while they are protecting privacy. And as soon as they build big enough user base, they sell out.
You can’t pick and choose who you filter out and who you do not, this is particularly true if you make claims of privacy and place yourself on pedestal as being the champion of privacy and make no attempt at making it obvious that you are not filtering out particular entities.
Once you do this then it sets a precedent, who else are you going to sell out to next?
This is the same kind of behaviour that lead to people leaving adblock plus in their droves which honestly turned out to be a great idea regardless as the grass was indeed much greener in other pastures.
I stopped using DDG at the beginning of last year and switched to Google even though I’m aware of its reputation for tracking users. Bing sucks and since DDG derives its search results from there it wasn’t worth my while continuing with it.
But earlier this year I switched to Brave Search which works surprisingly well and finds what I’m looking 85% of the time. If Brave can’t fulfil the other 15% I’ll switch to Google again, trackers and all.
Ublock Origin takes care of the ads problem so those don’t appear anyway.
Similarly, I have Firefox configured to delete cookies, cache and site data on exit and a VPN is enabled most of the time.
” If Brave can’t fulfil the other 15% I’ll switch to Google again”
When you use Brave browser, there is an option in Brave Search settings for using anonymously Google search results, so you wouldn’t have to use it directly.
”there is an option in Brave Search settings for using anonymously Google search results”
I looked in the Brave Settings but couldn’t find this option. Could you be a little more specific. Thanks in advance.
I couldn’t find that option.
You can always try startpage.com – which is privacy orientated and uses Google search results behind the scenes, but without the tracking (or the intrusive full-page “Before you continue…” Google sign-in/cookie dialogue boxes).
I use Qwant and I’m satisfied with it.
I used to use Qwant, though not as my main search engine, even if it provides results gathered by Bing but within privacy. Privacy so to say given uBo (with additional lists than the default ones) blocks no less than 5 items on Qwant’s home page. But OK, blocked anyway. if I definitely abandoned Qwant it’s basically because of its new layout, ugly, with a homepage that’s looks more as a full-page advertisement than as a search engine’s clean interface. Obviously the directives were commercial and this is a problem nowadays when commercials intervene in an area which is not theirs : commercials for business, coders for code, designers for design is how things work out correctly and bring a pleasant and efficient application to users. Qwant forgot that, myself and others consequently send it to garbage. When you have a small audience the first thing to do is to think twice before any modifications.
Regarding DuckDuckGo (DDG for the sake of sanity) : I wouldn’t use it’s browser but I keep its search engine (after having removed it previously) as an alternative one (main being a searXNG instance). I wouldn’t use its browser and I truly feel ashamed for the company which lacks transparency, aka lies as a policy. People are fed up with the immensity of the hidden part of privacy intrusion icebergs when they hardly manage the visible portion (so to say).
So that’s a very, very bad point for DDG’s browser but for DDG as a whole.
Quoting the article, ” The company has confirmed that it will block tracking parameters from Twitter and Microsoft in the future.”. When? They better make it quick. Business knows that a fast u-turn is the only way to prevent spreading of what defeats its reputation.
yep
Weinberg. Who knew GREED would play a huge role in this. Quite deceptive actually, slowly build up a good reputation and reel in the users, just to stab them in the back. For money. Then try and play it down and act like nothing happened. You got SCAMMED by the Weinberg Company, that’s the bottom line. If you are a SuckSuckNo browser user, you probably read tech sites and are very aware of things that are going on so it’s up to you to choose if you’d like to keep being a little cash-cow for Weinberg at the expense of your privacy or dump this liar. This is actually headline news, a privacy company that’s selling your privacy. I will make some popcorn and watch Weinberg squirm.
Anyone want to check what Avast Secure Browser is doing behind your back..? =) Privacy and security fraud tsunami incoming…..
Sounds like DDG needs to hire a pro PR Firm (pro corp propagandist). DDG can’t spread nonsense about a very clear issue, about a technology that can be tested and understood. The facts are there in black and white, the technology has been reviewed, and DDG has been caught with its pants down past its ankles. I was hoping DDG would do a mea culpa and promise to do better. But when they do an inept, unprofessional job at spreading cognitive dissonance, I think it is time to avoid this lost corporation at all cost. Pity like many on ghacks I was an early adopter and an evangelist of DDG. Seems instead of being honest, they have gone full bore numb skull and prefer, hiding behind a cloud of bs instead of coming clean. In my circle of friends, DDG is toast and will receive contempt from this point forward.