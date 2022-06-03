Firefox 102: Query Parameter Stripping improves privacy
Mozilla plans to introduce a new privacy feature in the upcoming Firefox 102 web browser. Called Query Parameter Stripping, it is designed to remove tracking parameters from web addresses to improve user privacy.
Mozilla integrated the privacy feature in Firefox Nightly 96 originally for testing purposes. Some sites and services add tracking parameters to links to track users across sites. Facebook, for example, appends a unique fbclid string to all outgoing links, which is unique for all users on the site.
The parameter may be used to identify and track users. Facebook can use it if one if the service's scripts is running on the target site, but others may use it as well, as the identifier is unique.
One of the main advantages of using URL query string identifiers is that these don't rely on cookies or other data bits.
The initial query parameter stripping version in Firefox 102 uses a blocklist to strip known tracking parameters from top-level URLs; this includes navigational events such as opening a new tab, clicking on links, redirects or window.open() events.
Mozilla decided to limit the processing to top-level navigation events to reduce the likelihood of web compatibility issues. Navigational events across the same site are not processed because of that.
Navigational tracking protection is enabled in Private Browsing Mode and when Firefox's Enhanced Tracking Protection feature is set to Strict. Firefox supports standard (default), strict and custom Enhanced Tracking Protection modes.
The preference privacy.query_stripping.enabled determines whether the feature is enabled or disabled in Firefox. Set the preference to TRUE on about:config to enable the parameter stripping.
Mozilla added support for custom parameters that users can add to Firefox to have them stripped automatically with the rest of the built-in stripping. The preference privacy.query_stripping.strip_list accepts query strings and uses space as the delimiter.
Brave Browser has a similar feature that is removing query strings from web addresses. The list that Brave uses is public; it includes Facebook's tracking strings, but also strings that other services use to track users across the web.
Closing Words
Firefox's query string protection improves user privacy, but only in private browsing windows or when the browser's Enhanced Tracking Protection setting is set to strict; this is a limitation, and most Firefox users may not benefit as much from the privacy improvement because of that.
Still, it is a step in the right direction, and there is a chance that Mozilla is enabling the feature for the standard mode as well. Most Firefox users may want to switch to strict tracking protection in the browser, as it improves their privacy while using the browser.
Firefox 102 will be released on June 28, 2022.
Now You: do you use your browser's tracking protection features?
Comments
Brave has been doing that for ages… Good to see that Mozilla is taking a page out of Brave’s playbook.
Good for Brave team that they’ve launched a feature which was introduced earlier than Firefox. Not a high bar though, uBO and especially ClearURLs had that for years. Chuckle.
Do I understand it correctly that it will just do the same that addons like ClearURLs already do? Stripping the utm_somethings and similar from the URL?
> Do I understand it correctly that it will just do the same that addons like ClearURLs already do? Stripping the utm_somethings and similar from the URL?
Yes, but ClearURLs is badly maintained right now (there are various issues on GitHub with no response from the author)…
Instead, you can use dedicated lists in uBlock Origin that do the same.
Like the built in list: “AdGuard URL Tracking Protection”
Or these ones, you’ll have add to “Custom”:
“ClearURLs for uBo”:
[https://raw.githubusercontent.com/DandelionSprout/adfilt/master/ClearURLs%20for%20uBo/clear_urls_uboified.txt]
And/or:
“Actually Legitimate URL Shortener Tool”:
[https://raw.githubusercontent.com/DandelionSprout/adfilt/master/LegitimateURLShortener.txt]
@nicolaasjan,
> [‘Actually Legitimate URL Shortener Tool’] and/or [‘ClearURLs for uBo’]
“And” I’d say :)
The ‘Actually Legitimate URL Shortener Tool’ list :
Description: In a world dominated by bit.ly, adf.ly, and several thousand other malware cover-up tools, this list reduces the length of URLs in a much more legitimate and transparent manner. Essentially, it automatically removes unnecessary $/& values from the URLs, making them easier to copy from the URL bar and pasting elsewhere as links. Enjoy.
The ‘ClearURLs for uBo’ list :
Description: Want to use ClearURLs’ tracking protection without installing another extension? This list is a (unofficial) version of the ClearURLs rules, designed for use in uBlock Origin and AdGuard.
I use both, together with the ‘CleanLinks’ extension.
Cleaning query parameters is a list approach, not an algorithmic one : some parameters are necessary.
Hence all depends of the list(s). Of course several lists may induce redundancy. These lists must be updated, obvious with uBO, less obvious when integrated to an extension such as ‘CleanLinks’ or ‘ClearURLs’.
Side-note : the time spent for OS maintenance is amazing if one wishes to be up-to-date, and an increasing part of this time is due to dishonest practices which are becoming legion and not specific of ‘bad guys’ : everyone (every domain) does it, or more and more anyway : tricking, be it for wrecking, for combating the wreckers or for business, has become the norm. A pain.
I use the ‘CleanLinks’ extension (Firefox) which combines parameter removal redirects skipping.
Be noted that Mozilla itself on its [addons.mozilla.org] pages uses utm parameters as well as redirects (the latter when opening an external page). The former is not manageable by ‘CleanLinks’ because it originates from HistoryState (unless cookies are blocked), the latter is always handled by ‘CleanLinks’. Blocking HistoryState like the ‘ClearUrls’ extension allows it is problematic on many sites unless it includes a whitelist.
These utm parameters lead me to refuse cookies for AMO, not only for the principle but mainly because of possible confusion : for instance when opening an extension’s page which is already bookmarked but… without the utm parameters, which makes me think the page isn’t bookmarked : insane, Mozilla, insane.
Firefox 102 aiming at removing query parameters is a good thing of course for users who aren’t assisted by a dedicated extension. Hoping it’ll be applied on its very own pages.
> Hoping it’ll be applied on its very own pages.
Just tested this in Nightly, which has the feature set to true by default, but no, it doesn’t work on [addons.mozilla.org]…
That was to be expected.
> [Query Parameters Stripping included in Firefox Nightly] doesn’t work on [addons.mozilla.org] …
Thanks for that info, @nicolasjan.
> That was to be expected …
Indeed. I admit otherwise I would have considered Santa Claus being a myth as a myth itself.
“Do what I say, don’t do what I do”.
Nice improvement. Thanks for the article! :]