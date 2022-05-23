Brave joins Mozilla in declaring Google's First-Party Sets feature harmful to privacy
First-Party Sets is a proposed feature by Google that is designed to give site owners an option to declare multiple owned sites as first-party. Companies may own multiple domain names, and with first-party sets, they could get supporting browsers to handle all of the properties identical.
Currently, different domain names are considered third-parties in most cases, even if they belong to the same company. With the new technology in place, Google could group all of its properties together to improve communication and data flows between them.
Brave believes that first-party sets are harmful to user privacy, as companies may use the feature to track users across their properties. Third-party cookies, which are used for the same tracking purpose, will be a thing of the past soon.
Google explains that first-party sets "define a more realistic 'privacy boundary' by reflecting the real-world organization of websites, which often span multiple registrable domains". Google points out that the feature would standardize functionality for the entire Web.
Mozilla, the organization that is making the Firefox web browser, declared First-Party Sets harmful back in 2020. Feedback from Apple was positive, according to this Chrome Status page.
Brave Software, maker of the Brave browser, joined Mozilla recently in declaring first-party sets an anti-privacy feature. Brave Senior director of privacy, Peter Snyder, pointed out on the official blog that the adoption of the feature would make it harder for "user-respecting browsers to protect their users' privacy".
First-Party Sets will allow more sites to track more of your behavior on the Web, and make it more difficult for users to predict how their information will be shared.
Snyder believes that Chrome's dominance will likely lead to the implementation of the feature in other browsers to "maintain compatibility with the Web". Chrome has a market share of over 60% and many browsers are using the same source as Chrome already. The two main exceptions are Apple's Safari and Mozilla's Firefox web browser. Other browsers, including Microsoft Edge, Brave, Vivaldi or Opera, use Chromium as the source.
First-party sets enable the tracking of users across properties that organizations and individuals own. Google could declare most of its properties a first-party set; this would mean that if a user is known on google.com, it is also known on any other site of the first-party set, even if that site was never visited or is visited for the first time.
Google would know about the user who visits YouTube, Blogger, or Alphabet.com for the first time, provided that these domains would be in the same first-party set. Worse still, according to Snyder, users would have no control over the mechanism.
Google is arguing that first-party sets is improving privacy, as it paves the way for removing support for third-party cookies in the browser. Snyder argues that first-party sets is not a privacy feature, but one designed to "ensure companies can continue to identify and track people across sites".
Google is continuing its work on its Privacy Sandbox project. The company dropped support for the controversial FLoC in January 2022 to replace it with the equally-controversial Topics system. The company is running advertising system trials in Chrome currently.
Chrome's dominance makes it difficult to oppose features. While browser makers may choose to ignore certain features that Google implements in Chromium and Chrome, it could result in web compatibility issues, as many developers look at Chrome first when it comes to web standards and support.
Now You: what is your take on first-party sets?
Comments
Fucking Google doing Gpogle thing again, first useless Webcomponents then this shit, people should stop using Google Chrome.
The FLoC of Sheeple is not aware of these privacy Topics :)
Of course Google introduces an equivalent for 3rd party cookies. This and Google Topics are all part of the bigger picture.
The people preaching about “Total Cookie Protection” and “first party isolation” must be in shambles now, if website owners can declare all their properties to be first party, then good luck with these approaches.
Furthermore, as I’ve already said multiple times, it does not matter which engine your browser uses. Chrome will support this shit and Brave & Firefox will face the same issues if they don’t support this, irrespective of the underlying engine.
Problems I don’t have with Temporary Containers, close and forget. Cookies are amongst the most easy to combat tracking technologies. For the real nasty stuff there is only CanvasBlocker.
Abstention from consumption is another option for websites so nasty with tracking. If they can force you to use an account the game is lost anyways. Now for some hot suggestions by Jeff Bezos if someone falls for the Amazon meme.
@Hitomi
Containers isolate first parties per parent domain. If multiple domains can be declared first party (not the case currently), then what’s the point?
> CanvasBlocker
Eww. The behavior of the extension is detectable and unique to the extension. How many users does CanvasBlocker have? You are within that small pool of users. Horrible idea, use RFP on Tor (covers Canvas) or Brave (covers Canvas by default).
What they declare first party affects my private DNS resolver in my home how?
Ignoring the point of what happens when I close a Temporary Container?
RFP made my fingerprints worse with their bizarre fake values:
Screen Size and Color Depth
1920x1055x24
Bits of identifying information: 15.66
One in x browsers have this value: 51806.5
Bad advice.
@Hitomi
You are using RFP on Firefox. Firefox is unique by default and the efforts to make it “non-unique”, so to speak, by its adherents usually result in fingerprints that are still unique. RFP exists in Firefox for the sole reason of supporting the Tor Project in their maintenance efforts. RFP belongs to Tor and your comparisons should be based on the Tor Browser Bundle, not Firefox.
“Temporary containers” – Yep, that’s just a container (see above) with the addition of also deleting local data upon exit (similar to Cookie AutoDelete). In the future, this only improves matters if you close all domains belonging to the same entity before accessing any domain of that entity again. Otherwise you can still be tracked. That’s like saying “Close all Google Search tabs before accessing YouTube!”, how likely do you think that is for the average person? Containers so far provide a more convenient solution since the isolation happens per parent domain, Google means to subvert exactly that by declaring multiple parent domains (owned by the same entity) first party in the future.
> marketing mode activated
Okay sad, thought we could have a real conversation without this.
> how likely do you think that is for the average person?
I don’t care about normies, their power level is low and they love Chrome.
[https://abload.de/img/unnamedh4kut.png]
@Hitomi
> Okay sad, thought we could have a real conversation without this.
Dude, what do you mean? RFP is developed by and for the Tor Project. The Tor Browser Bundle does not suffer from you creating a unique configuration yourself since it comes preconfigured. These are FACTS and not marketing.
You can’t judge the effectiveness of RFP based on a custom setup, simple as that.
> I don’t care about normies, their power level is low and they love Chrome.
You may be locked out of websites if they do feature detection and find your browser does not support this. So good luck with dismissing “normies” when you can no longer browse the websites you want to browse. We need mitigations that tackle this without disabling the feature. One approach could be the browser launching multiple full profiles for various Google-owned & Facebook-owned domains in the future.
We will see what happens, whilst you make good points I am already locked out when websites enforce sign-in only. Some websites only allow to comment via 3rd party sign-in such as authenticating with your google account. Isn’t that living hell already without the new technologies that threaten freedom and privacy?
> different domain names are considered third-parties in most cases, even if they belong to the same company. With the new technology in place, Google could group all of its properties together to improve communication and data flows between them
Unless signed in, since the point is so moot, that I could be signed into Youtube at work and Gmail at home and they know what I did, because of an account.
Some people like to see adult entertainment on Youtube, not porn obviously, as YT wouldn’t allow it. I mean vulgar language and comedy. So unless you youtube-dlp and MPV it is already hard to go accountless. If they really wanted to enforce it via cookie, you’d be signed in essentially in youtube-dlp, the scope of the tool supports cookies should sign-in one day be enforced.
We can all twist and moan in our chairs, the thumb-cuffs can go on even if we defeat FloC, Topics and first-party sets. So I rather chill, I cannot even see a way they can enforce a first-party set in other browsers.
Why? Because they’d lose customers on their website. The only way they could see you block a first-party set is that let’s say a youtube player in Google News has no access to the cookies on news google c*m.
What will they do then? Not load the player for me and be mad at my insolence?
Letting them view fake cookies is always an option.
> youtube is trying to access the first party set of google news
> what do?
> show empty set and allow access to spoofed cookies
> allow full access
> laugh
One of many naive ideas I have. Brave and Mozilla will figure it out. Not breaking a sweat yet.
Yeah imagine how rad it would be to have a DHT (distributed hash table) with Firefox and Brave users, and they p2p their tracking cookies to each other. Every minute you become someone else, use their trackers. Logon tokens excluded of course.
Complete noise in the ad industry.
First party sets are yet another step closer to having content delivered as packets of indistinguishable content that make blocking of ads and trackers much harder.
We’ve made a conscious effort for over a decade (and that is “we” as the whole of the browser market and standards bodies) to implement smart and complex machinery to strictly separate first and third party content, to implement same origin policies and cross-origin restrictions (and all of that works and works well!). And now Google wants to do away with that?
Google will be blurring one of the few distinct lines left on the internet by doing this, and changing the scope of permissions that domains in the “set” would have to be “like first party”. While the argument can be made for ‘convenience for webmasters’, their convenience should not take away important control from the end user, which is what this is ultimately about.
This will not be implemented in Goanna either, as it _is_ considered harmful. Our voice may be small but it’s there nonetheless.
Not to mention CNAME records [https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/CNAME_record] and ‘first-party trackers’ (search for that with another service than Google as an attempt to remain coherent) which are already factual : many blockers (uBO as well) deal with that, but it does show that circumventing 1st-party cookies is an all-time enterprise.
Hello Moonchild,
That is nice to hear. I respect you and the Pale moon project for this stand point.
What a surprise, a new way to wedge technologies that benefit the corporate overlords that clearly pay Google millions for advertising already.
Anyway, this privacy thing, like tech security and democracy are all illusions. All these loud noises are just distractions so the average person doesn’t realize how hard they are getting screwed.
I cannot assess the worth of Google’s measure, but whatever Google tries to convince us of I naturally reject. I do not trust anything Google does, esp. if it is supposed to be “for the good of users”.
“Fnck the society” was and remains a slogan I never subscribed to.
“Fnck Google” when its browser market share is 60%? Fnck its users, rather.
“Fnck drug cartels” when its hold is entirely people’s addiction? Fnck its users, rather.
Attackers attack, but when the attacked ones no longer react then hope vanishes.
Humanity and its big principles which stand as long as effects on one’s life aren’t concerned. But when a service is apparently free then some, too many, 60%, accept to renounce to their very own dignity, that of their privacy, that of their intimacy.
I don’t know, I still don’t know if life is a jungle, but what I know is that there wouldn’t be drugs without buyers, there wouldn’t be Google and Gafam as a whole without users pulling down their pants as long as the spoon is filled with what they like.
Misanthropist I am, misanthropist I remain. Fnck humanity.
Thanks I needed that, Tom!
[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOWVgTwRCJk]
Except that the video refers to ‘society’ as I was referring to as ‘humanity’. Semantics. ‘Society’ is generally conceived as being this part of humanity which controls this other part of humanity named ‘people’. I’m emphasizing on the fact that blaming society (the powerful, the elites to make it short) should perhaps maybe not be replaced with but at least conceived together with blaming humanity, that is each and every one of us when we surrender for the sake of “free” services by paying the price of our privacy. I believe in responsibility and I am convinced that before blaming others we’d rather see if blaming ourselves first is applicable.
Of course I’m disgusted by Google’s practices, by what the article describes, by the increasing constriction of the GAFAM to circumvent the basics of users’ rights with work-arounds presented as improvements when the only improvement is that of their inquisition capabilities. But I’m even more disgusted by 60% of us all responding to an aggressor with a smile. I mean, what? 60% of idiots within humanity? Some would say i’m optimistic when I’m only referring to Chrome’s market share.
When I get into this sort of diatribe I feel the lack of correct English and it all sounds naive in the laying-out. Not sure the content is as naive as the container. Maybe it is, even with a finer rhetoric.
Humans are not necessarily bad as individuals, they are bad as groups, because of group dynamics. Since society is a variable sized group i chose to not like it.
It is not society’s fault we are different, but it definitely is society’s fault how we are treated by it for our difference.
Like the video says, it is harder to reject it than to accept it. We need constant energy and time to evolve our defense mechanisms, since if we attack, we will be crushed. So our resistance is limited in its expression.
Don’t worry how it sounds. We get what you mean, even if society doesn’t get it.
Um, no. Blaming the victim is a ridiculous stance.
Blaming a victim who accepts being hit without reacting, asking for more, a ridiculous stance?
Help yourself and the heavens will help you. Don’t blame never winning at the lottery if you never buy a ticket.
After that, if you’ve done all you could and are still hurt, then blame the offender, only.
Can Chrome be allowed to introduce web standards willy-nilly without it being referred to a privacy ombudsman to approve a new web standard/feature, especially when it comes to privacy? If not, it will give too much power to the behemoths who will exploit the privacy of the common person, who is unaware of how much is revealed/known of them. Maybe the EU will step in, at least in Europe. Hopefully, the likes of Brave, Vivaldi and FF will circumvent this but to the cost of smooth browsing. Really unfair. Something should be done.