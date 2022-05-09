Opinion: No One needs a screenshot tool in a web browser
Many modern web browsers support screenshot functionality to capture screenshots without leaving the browser, but are these tools really needed?
Firefox users right-click on a page to select the "take screenshot" feature of the browser, Edge users may right-click as well or active the Web Capture option from the browser's main menu. Google is working on a screenshot feature with editor that it plans to launch in future versions of the Chrome browser. Once in Chrome, it may become available in other browsers based on Chromium.
Capturing screenshots looks like a handy feature in a browser on first glance. It is integrated and ready to be used whenever needed without having to rely on third-party tools or functionality provided by the operating system. Browser users may install extensions to get more options. You can check out our list of six popular screenshot extensions for Chrome as start.
Critics of browser-based screenshot tools argue that there is no need for built-in tools, and that browser makers should instead focus on improving the core of the browser. All modern operating systems support screenshot functionality by default, and these tools can be used to capture better screenshots.
On Windows, users may launch the Snipping Tool from the Start Menu or with the help of keyboard shortcuts to take screenshots. Mac OS users may open the Screenshot tool using keyboard shortcuts or Launchpad to capture screenshots on their devices. Several Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, support native screen capturing tools as well. Opening these tools is usually as easy as opening the browser's built-in tool. Most are accessible via keyboard shortcuts for quick access.
Besides that, there are numerous third-party screen capturing solutions that extend the basic functionality that these native tools offer. Programs like PicPick, ShareX, Lightscreen, or Flameshot (Linux) offer more features and options. PicPick, for example, supports more screen capturing modes and a powerful screenshot editor. ShareX supports screen recording and text recognition, and uploading tasks right from its interface.
Browser-based screenshot tools are inferior when compared to these third-party solutions, and even the built-in operating system tools may have an edge on them, considering that you can't use the browser tools to capture the full browser interface.. Some native operating system tools support additional capture modes, such as the option to capture delayed screenshots, which browser tools do not support as well.
Closing Words
Screenshot capturing options are available on most systems by default, even without installing software. They provide better functionality than browser-based screenshot tools, both in regards to capturing options and scope. Third-party tools extend this significantly by adding editing options and other functions to the process.
Are the browser screenshot tools included for feature parity purposes, or are they widely used by users of a particular browser. We don't have any stats on the use of browser screenshot tools, and it is possible that users prefer built-in solutions because they are right there when needed. Many may not know that they may use the operating system's screenshot tool as well for the same purpose.
Browser screenshot tools are not needed in my opinion, as there are better tools readily available for the job.
Now you: do you use the screenshot tool of your browser, or do you prefer other solutions?
Comments
I find the browser screenshot tool useful when I need to save a really long web page and other methods of saving just don’t hit the mark.
+1
This is why it’s useful. You can’t do that with the OS screenshot tool or Print Screen.
Why not save the page as a PDF file if you need the info. Is there a scenario where a screenshot tool works better?
I also use Edge’s built-in screenshot tool to capture full webpages. The benefit of screenshots is that what you see on the screen is what you get. Saving the webpage as a PDF introduces page breaks and sometimes alters page structure, which isn’t desirable for me.
By the way, most third-party screenshot programs are pretty bad at capturing full-page/scrolling screenshots. Some of them have browser extensions to improve the capturing but still don’t produce reliable output. With the browser’s built-in screenshot feature, you can save yourself from installing a useless extension.
@Martin
Packaging web elements into a PDF is not always perfect and sometimes the end result can be completely borked if there is heavy use of javascript. One good example is trying to save any scrolling data from Zillow to a PDF. It just fails spectacularly. This is one scenario where using a screenshot tool to save the rendered viewport as one long image is better at preserving the exact layout.
@ Martin Brinkmann >Why not save the page as a PDF file if you need the info. Is there a scenario where a screenshot tool works better?
+1
That’s the exact situation where I find built-in browser tools to be most useful. OperaGX has a really convenient “Capture to PDF” function which saves the entire scrolling webpage to a PDF file in just two clicks which is super handy and I use it quite frequently where saving the page as HTML using extensions like “SingleFile” would not be as suitable.
And unlike a normal screenshot tool which literally captures the scrolling viewport as image data, the browser’s “Capture to PDF” function actually parses data, so text is saved as text and not an ‘image of text’ which cannot be copied or scaled (without OCR) and images are not captured as displayed but directly copied from cache, preserving the original image data and resolutions.
More specialized tools like the “Print Edit WE” extension allows me to omit elements I don’t want from a capture, which is another feature regular screenshot tools can’t replicate.
I find the screenshot useful too. I used to use PrtSc capture, then paste into my graphic editor, crop and save. It’s so much easier and faster using the browser screen capture. I also can save an entire web page using the ‘Singlefile’ extension.
For those who don’t use or like the screenshot tool – JUST IGNORE it.
I like this feature and use it a lot. I have not been impressed with add-on screen savers, many of which compete to add bloated feature lists. I understand the rationale for leaving browsers as trim as possible and letting add-ons do the rest (Vivaldi certainly doesn’t agree) but a screenshot feature seems like a pretty core feature to have in a browser — like displaying PDFs or other common MIME types. Also, I appreciate Firefox’s “Email Link” feature which is lacking in other browsers. I think FF has pretty much nailed the right mix of built-in features. Let’s leave them in.
I use the built-in screenshot tool in Firefox to save full pages of the Terms and Conditions before availing a cashback discount (rebate) or other financial transactions. In case an issue arises, e.g. the site/seller/service center fails to honour the original terms, I can hand them the proof. It has helped me a few times with purchases made on Amazon. Add-ons like SingleFileZ are also handy for saving pages, but I’ve had some issues with it not saving a part of the page that had to be expanded by clicking on an arrow button.
One could argue that no one needs a browser-based PDF viewer either since programs are available which have more features. If you spend most of your snipping efforts on pages in your browser, then it makes just as much sense to use a browser tool to do it if it’s capable. TBH the native OS snipping tools have traditionally been rather crappy. If browser makers can provide a really nice tool to do some essential task that we all do, then more power to ’em.
I’ve never used a browser screenshot tool and suspect it will remain never. Why aren’t these only useful to some tools distributed as extensions instead of taking up space in my system for no good reason?
Ditto all Microsoft programs. I want an OS, not something that does lots of things I’ve never heard of and have no interest. If I do want it, I’ll find a program that suits me, not one the programmer thinks might work for many.
The reason they go in is Marketing departments. “We need to offer more than the next”.
Vivaldi can capture not just a selection but whole page(all that is “under” scrolling), I use it time to time, and like it
stricktly speaking, a screenshot inside a browser is not really necessary, but it is convenient enough for majority of screenshot, I want to make. However it beats the 3rd party screenshot tools mostly onthe option to save a whole web page; i.e. also that part below the screen, for such shots it is a must.
I used to find the Firefox screenshot tool really useful because it used to be able to upload automatically to a url, which was quick and convenient, now it has had that feature removed, it is nowhere near as useful, but I think having the basic abilities inbuilt into the browser is useful for when you switch between OS’s frequently, instead of having to adjust to each different native screenshot tool each time.
Every keyboard has a printscreen. No need to use a browser for that
My elderly mother switched from Firefox to Brave and instantly missed the screenshot tool. She didnt have the skills to search out a 3rd party alternative. So… yes I guess some ppl find built-in tools useful. She copied pics from the web to word docs for later use.
What is necessity? Pertinence, frequency of usage, percentage of users? What is necessary in a browser?
If necessity means the fundamentals only then a screenshot tool is not “necessary”, nor an RSS reader, even less gadgets which invade browsers as they invade OSs, in particular Win10/11.
An encyclopedia may not be considered necessary in one’s library if accessed occasionally, yet it appears (or appeared before our digital era) indispensable the moment we need it.
In my experience a browser screenshot tool may appear necessary.
OS screenshot dedicated tools capture the screen, not a browser’s page specifically, and even less an entire browser’s page when higher than the screen only.
Browsers screenshot tools, at least considering Firefox, handle PDF printing of an entire page but not an image screenshot.
On the OS level, Win7 here, I use an app called Greenshot. With Firefox it’ll be an extension called ‘Page Saver WE’ which handles visible and entire page screenshots.
Because an OS app cannot snap a browser’s page only, because a browser (Firefox) needs an extension to handle page image screenshots, I consider, for myself at least, that a native browser image screenshot feature would be welcomed. But again, no need to emphasize on the fact that browsers as any product consider the demand as the first criteria of necessity, at least in one way : public demand, given browser developers happen to invent features asked by no one… but that’s another debate.
ERRATUM, sorry …
I wrote above, “Browsers screenshot tools, at least considering Firefox, handle PDF printing of an entire page but not an image screenshot.” which is my mistake.
I had totally forgotten Firefox’s screenshot tool given I’ve always had it hidden :
// disable Screenshots
pref(“extensions.screenshots.disabled”, true);
Why had I disabled Firefox’s native screenshot tool in the first place? Maybe because of this:
[https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/take-screenshots-firefox?redirectslug=firefox-screenshots&redirectlocale=en-US]
“What data does Firefox Screenshots collect?
Firefox Screenshots collects event data in a manner consistent with the Firefox Browser Privacy Notice. We collect this data to learn how people use Screenshots so that we can make it better for everyone. You can view all of the events that we capture in this document.”
Maybe had I overdone it then, I was then hyper-active regarding privacy issues; I still am but when it comes to Firefox I’m not sure being over-zealous is always pertinent….
Every browser extension adds security/privacy risks. It can be malicious from the start, or it can be sold/hijacked and repurposed in the future, and it is very unlikely the user will ever know. I am unsure whether modern AV and malware detection tools even scan browser extensions.
From that point of view, having built-in page screenshot capabilities is fine. Compared to OS-based tools such as the Windows Snipping Tool, they have significant advantages: (1) can capture full pages and (2) being aware of the document structure, can snap capture borders to div edges for more symmetrical captures.
I personally do not use a 3rd party screenshot extension in my browsers, but I do use a text/area blurring tool extension.
The Firefox screenshot tool has been a godsend. Integration puts it always at hand in a convenient, logical place.
This is a typical “I’m a geek, therefore everyone else must be a geek too” article.
If you ever watch ordinary users use a computer, they struggle even with something as basic as copy and paste; and I’m even talking about office workers who use a computer all day every day.
Having a screenshot tool built into the browser is more discoverable and convenient for the vast majority of users.
So they need lessons, not something else complicating a program’s interface. Too many ways to achieve the same thing confuses people. “You use ‘this’ for screen shots, not “or that or that or that, or that…”
I think having a screenshot tool within browser overweighs the advantages one may get by not having it. It’s easily accessible and may support features that are not supported by external OS level tools.
A screenshot tool is very useful and i use it often.Saying no one needs a screenshot tool is an elitist comment disguised as an opinion.
Fully agree with the point of this post. Browser developers tend to burden their product with all kinds of irrelevant, even redundant features — instead of focusing on essential ones. I myself always use the system screenshot function: there is nothing wrong with simplicity.
I use the The Firefox screenshot tool a lot, for me it is a extremely useful tool.
The interesting part as always is, when copies of your browser screen are made and sent elsewhere without the human in front knowing… same as java script spy functions while most concentrate on cookies, if at all.
I’ve never used a Chromebook, but I’m speculating Google wants to make Chrome have function their OS does not. Maybe I’m all wet on this?
Why bother adding it to the browser? There are lots of browser extensions to do this.
Instead, focus on what a browser really needs and let people decide what other tools they need.
I am agnostic on the matter. I have never used the browser’s screenshot functionality myself, but have no objections to such functionality being included. I usually use the OS’s functionality, although I have at times used Flameshot.
I like firefox built-in screenshot feature because is able to automatically detect and select HTML page elements. So, for instance, imagine you want to capture just a part of the page, like a menu or something, it does pretty easily. Yeah, of course, you can do it on sharex and whatever, but those software won’t be able to automatically select an element based on the HTML code, because it doesn’t have access to it.
I use an old version of Pic Pick (it’s easier to use than the current one), and Vivaldi’s own screenshot feature when I need to copy the whole webpage, down to the bottom. Many standalone screenshot programs pretend to do that, but I have yet to find one where the feature actually works.
I also use the Single File extension when I need to keep a fully-functional html file, not only an image.
I haven’t found a save to pdf feature on Vivaldi. I can print to pdf, but that takes an awful lot of clicks.
I’m on Windows 7.
Bloating browsers with features is not good and it never ends well.
I think browser developers should have their own extensions for extra functionality and upon first launch, these extensions should be presented so the user can choose if they want to install some of them and later on if they want something else, to have an easy way to find them and install whatever extension they need.
All the while the base browser is completely bare-bones, not even offering tracking or adblock or popup block protection, which are also optional extensions provided by the browser developer.