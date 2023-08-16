Amazon Music subscription will cost more for Prime users

The latest price increase for Amazon Music Unlimited will affect people who pay for the music service and an Amazon Prime membership. The Amazon Music subscription is now more expensive for Prime users.

According to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Music Unlimited's individual plan for Prime subscribers will increase prices from $8.99 to $9.99 per month. The monthly cost of the family plan is also rising, from $15.99 to $16.99.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the yearly plans for both Prime-subscribing individuals and families will cost $10 more each. As a result, the annual family plan will now cost $169, while the annual solo plan will now cost $99 a year.

New Amazon Music subscription prices are up on the website

The price increases were confirmed to The Verge by Rebecca Silverstein, an Amazon spokesman. According to Silverstein, existing customers will notice the higher pricing on their first statement "on or after" September 19th, while new customers will start seeing the new price on Tuesday "plus applicable taxes." The revised pricing is now visible on the Amazon Music Unlimited website.

Amazon Music Unlimited's increased cost for Prime subscribers follows pricing rises by significant competitors. Earlier this year, the corporation raised the price of Amazon Music Unlimited for those who do not have Prime subscriptions. Over the past several months, the cost of many music services has increased, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Premium, and Tidal. In February 2023, Amazon last increased the yearly cost of Amazon Prime.

The company's premium music service, Amazon Music Unlimited, offers on-demand access to 100 million songs as well as a selection in Ultra HD and Spatial audio. It competes with services like Apple Music, Spotify Premium, and YouTube Music Premium.

Amazon has bundled a number of services, like free delivery and Prime Video, with premium services like Audible Premium Plus and Amazon Music Unlimited using its Prime membership program. Last year, the business raised the cost of Amazon Prime from $119 to $139.

