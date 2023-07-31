Microsoft Edge goes darker and darker

Microsoft Edge darker dark mode
Emre Çitak
Jul 31, 2023
Browsers
|
2

Ever since its release, Microsoft Edge has made significant strides to cater to its users' preferences and comfort. One such advancement and the most recent one is the introduction of the 'darker' dark mode theme.

This enhancement promises an even more refined browsing experience, with a richer black version replacing the existing grey-toned dark mode.

The change was spotted by X user Leopeva64 on June 21, and now it has been rolled out for Edge's beta.

Deep dive into the dark of an abyss

Dark mode has become a popular option across various software platforms, including web browsers and even Twitter or the new name of it, X. It alters the default bright background color to a darker one, making it easier on the eyes, especially in low-light environments.

Additionally, dark mode is favored by users who prefer interfaces that are less bright. Microsoft Edge has joined the ranks of browsers offering this sought-after feature, catering to user preferences and accessibility needs.

Microsoft has not rested on its laurels with the initial dark mode implementation; instead, it has taken further steps to enhance this user-centric feature. The new update aims to present users with an even darker browsing experience, replacing the existing grey-toned dark mode with a richer black version.

Microsoft Edge darker dark mode
Dark mode helps you focus better by reducing blue light if you have no reading difficulties

How to enable dark mode on Edge

Currently available for testing in Edge Canary, the experimental version of the Edge browser, the update allows users to preview the new dark mode before it is rolled out to the general public.

Here is how you can try out Microsoft Edge's new dark mode:

  1. Open and update Edge Canary
  2. Head over to the settings menu
  3. Select ''Dark mode'' option under the ''Appearance'' section

If you are new to beta versions of browsers, check out our writing titled: ''How to enable the latest features in Microsoft Edge Canary''.

Advertisement

Related content

Arc Browser interface

Arc Browser is now available for all Mac users, Windows version in the works
Bitwarden rolls out a fix for high CPU and memory usage in its Edge extension

Bitwarden rolls out a fix for high CPU and memory usage in its Edge extension
Ladybird browser

Meet Ladybird browser, a promising cross-platform web browser
Arc browser boost feature

Arc Browser's Boost 2.0 feature offers customization at its finest

Chrome users, stay alert: Malware may be just one click away
The Mullvad Browser: A Privacy-Focused Browser Designed to Reduce Your Fingerprint

The Mullvad Browser: A Privacy-Focused Browser Designed to Reduce Your Fingerprint

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Constance said on July 31, 2023 at 10:14 am
    Reply

    While it is a good thing that they allow us a little more choice when it comes to how that one application looks, it would still be way better if they just:
    1 – brought back the ability do fully customize the color scheme in Windows itself, like it was possible to do at least since Windows 3 and until Windows 7
    2 – made it so that all their programs actually used the users’ defined Windows colors again, instead of each having their own (fairly limited number of) skins that must be set for each application -_-‘

    1. bruh said on July 31, 2023 at 12:11 pm
      Reply

      “brought back the ability do fully customize the color scheme in Windows itself, like it was possible to do at least since Windows 3 and until Windows 7”

      This has nothing to do with the OS, if a program decided to theme/skin itself in a different way, or uses a different theming method, Windows cannot do anything about it, which was also the case with Windows 7, Vista, and probably also older OSes.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved