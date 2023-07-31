Microsoft Edge goes darker and darker

Ever since its release, Microsoft Edge has made significant strides to cater to its users' preferences and comfort. One such advancement and the most recent one is the introduction of the 'darker' dark mode theme.

This enhancement promises an even more refined browsing experience, with a richer black version replacing the existing grey-toned dark mode.

The change was spotted by X user Leopeva64 on June 21, and now it has been rolled out for Edge's beta.

In Edge Canary Microsoft is testing a full black background for the tab strip, toolbar, favorites bar, vertical tabs and sidebar, here's a comparison between the Dev and Canary versions (the first two screenshots have the Mica effect enabled): pic.twitter.com/X6E2QouK3n — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) June 21, 2023

Deep dive into the dark of an abyss

Dark mode has become a popular option across various software platforms, including web browsers and even Twitter or the new name of it, X. It alters the default bright background color to a darker one, making it easier on the eyes, especially in low-light environments.

Additionally, dark mode is favored by users who prefer interfaces that are less bright. Microsoft Edge has joined the ranks of browsers offering this sought-after feature, catering to user preferences and accessibility needs.

Microsoft has not rested on its laurels with the initial dark mode implementation; instead, it has taken further steps to enhance this user-centric feature. The new update aims to present users with an even darker browsing experience, replacing the existing grey-toned dark mode with a richer black version.

How to enable dark mode on Edge

Currently available for testing in Edge Canary, the experimental version of the Edge browser, the update allows users to preview the new dark mode before it is rolled out to the general public.

Here is how you can try out Microsoft Edge's new dark mode:

Open and update Edge Canary Head over to the settings menu Select ''Dark mode'' option under the ''Appearance'' section

If you are new to beta versions of browsers, check out our writing titled: ''How to enable the latest features in Microsoft Edge Canary''.

