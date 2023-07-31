Microsoft Edge goes darker and darker
Ever since its release, Microsoft Edge has made significant strides to cater to its users' preferences and comfort. One such advancement and the most recent one is the introduction of the 'darker' dark mode theme.
This enhancement promises an even more refined browsing experience, with a richer black version replacing the existing grey-toned dark mode.
The change was spotted by X user Leopeva64 on June 21, and now it has been rolled out for Edge's beta.
In Edge Canary Microsoft is testing a full black background for the tab strip, toolbar, favorites bar, vertical tabs and sidebar, here's a comparison between the Dev and Canary versions (the first two screenshots have the Mica effect enabled): pic.twitter.com/X6E2QouK3n
— Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) June 21, 2023
Deep dive into the dark of an abyss
Dark mode has become a popular option across various software platforms, including web browsers and even Twitter or the new name of it, X. It alters the default bright background color to a darker one, making it easier on the eyes, especially in low-light environments.
Additionally, dark mode is favored by users who prefer interfaces that are less bright. Microsoft Edge has joined the ranks of browsers offering this sought-after feature, catering to user preferences and accessibility needs.
Microsoft has not rested on its laurels with the initial dark mode implementation; instead, it has taken further steps to enhance this user-centric feature. The new update aims to present users with an even darker browsing experience, replacing the existing grey-toned dark mode with a richer black version.
How to enable dark mode on Edge
Currently available for testing in Edge Canary, the experimental version of the Edge browser, the update allows users to preview the new dark mode before it is rolled out to the general public.
Here is how you can try out Microsoft Edge's new dark mode:
- Open and update Edge Canary
- Head over to the settings menu
- Select ''Dark mode'' option under the ''Appearance'' section
If you are new to beta versions of browsers, check out our writing titled: ''How to enable the latest features in Microsoft Edge Canary''.
Comments
While it is a good thing that they allow us a little more choice when it comes to how that one application looks, it would still be way better if they just:
1 – brought back the ability do fully customize the color scheme in Windows itself, like it was possible to do at least since Windows 3 and until Windows 7
2 – made it so that all their programs actually used the users’ defined Windows colors again, instead of each having their own (fairly limited number of) skins that must be set for each application -_-‘
“brought back the ability do fully customize the color scheme in Windows itself, like it was possible to do at least since Windows 3 and until Windows 7”
This has nothing to do with the OS, if a program decided to theme/skin itself in a different way, or uses a different theming method, Windows cannot do anything about it, which was also the case with Windows 7, Vista, and probably also older OSes.