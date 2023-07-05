Linda Yaccarino speaks out about Twitter's reading cap

linda yaccarino twitter reading cap
Emre Çitak
Jul 5, 2023
Twitter
|
0

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has defended the company's recent decision to impose temporary reading limits on its users.

In a tweet, Yaccarino said that the move was necessary to "keep strengthening the platform" and that it was a "big move" and "meaningful".

CEO's thoughts on Twitter's new reading caps

Yaccarino said that the reading cap was a necessary measure to address "extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation".

She also said that the cap was only temporary and that it would be lifted once the company had addressed the issue.

Why did Twitter add a reading cap?

Twitter implemented the reading cap in an effort to deter data scraping and system manipulation. Data scraping is the practice of collecting large amounts of data from a website or app without permission.

System manipulation is the practice of using bots or other automated means to interfere with the normal operation of a website or app.

Changes are not so welcome

The reading cap has been met with criticism from some users. Some users have said that the cap makes it difficult to keep up with their favorite accounts.

Others have said that the cap is unfair to users who do not use bots or other automated means to interact with Twitter.

linda yaccarino twitter reading cap
Twitter's reading cap changes were not appreciated by users of the platform

What awaits Twitter?

It is unclear what the future holds for Twitter. The company is currently under the ownership of Elon Musk, who has said that he wants to make Twitter a more open and free platform.

It is possible that Musk will remove the reading cap in the future. However, it is also possible that he will keep the cap in place or even implement even stricter limits.

The Twitter reading cap is a controversial measure that has met with mixed reactions from users. It is unclear what the future holds for the cap, but it is likely to remain a topic of discussion for some time to come.

Advertisement

Related content

TweetDeck not working

Are you a Blue subscriber but TweetDeck not working for you? Here is how to fix it!
Twitter 2.0

Twitter gives a reason for rate limiting users on the site
TweetDeck

Twitter makes TweetDeck more ''exclusive''
Twitter 2.0

Twitter is limiting the number of posts users can read
Twitter 2.0

How to bypass Twitter's login prompt and access content without account
Twitter 2.0

Twitter 2.0 explained by the new CEO

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved