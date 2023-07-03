Apple is preparing a new display with custom silicon chip

In a new wave of exciting speculation, Apple aficionados have been buzzing about the tech giant's potential update to its display range. As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, rumors suggest that the upcoming display might pack a custom Apple silicon chip that enables the monitor to function independently of a Mac. Such a feat would essentially transform it into a smart TV when not tethered to a computer.

These whispers of Apple's next big move were further fanned by The Verge, pointing to the rumored smart display's potential similarities with the StandBy feature, due for iOS 17 later this year. This innovative feature allows your iPhone to morph into a smart display while charging and positioned on its side, exhibiting a clock and a curated selection of widgets.

Building on this buzz, Gurman's newsletter hints at the possibility of the monitor being powered by a chip echoing the A-series Bionic processors currently running Apple's iPhones. Notably, this isn't a completely new trajectory for Apple. The company's Studio Display already sports an A13 chip that provides software functionality tied to the camera and speakers.

Despite the high-riding rumors, the specifics of the new display remain shrouded in mystery. As far as we know, Apple could be working on a successor to the Pro Display XDR or testing the waters with larger display sizes, with early rumors mentioning a 30-inch iMac model.

What should we expect from a new Apple display?

The question thus begs, what should we expect from a new Apple display? The enthusiastic anticipation surrounding the potential new display, particularly if it indeed incorporates iOS 17 features, is palpable among Apple Studio Display fans. The hope is that Apple might regard this potential display not merely as an extension to the Mac product line, but as a well-rounded, standalone device.

Take, for instance, the realm of entertainment. A smart display capable of running streaming widgets like Netflix and YouTube, controlled via a smartphone, could be an enticing prospect. Moreover, we could expect to see an expanded suite of useful widgets beyond just a clock, harnessing the comprehensive capabilities of macOS Sonoma.

In essence, Apple's upcoming display could be a landmark in the monitor industry, bringing forth an all-in-one display that redefines what we've come to expect. While the specifics remain a matter of speculation, the potential of a game-changing Apple display leaves us all waiting with bated breath.

