Multitasking and effective file management are crucial abilities for Mac users in the modern digital world. Knowing how to select several files on a Mac may save time and simplify your workflow, whether you're a student organizing research materials, a creative professional looking through project files, or a casual user handling personal papers.

With the ability to pick many files at once, you may do things like move them, rename them, delete them, and more. This may sound like a simple activity, but if you're new to the Mac environment or are just seeking to increase your productivity, you may be wondering how to get started.

In this detailed tutorial, we'll show you how to pick multiple files in a variety of ways on your Mac. We've got you covered whether you're more of a keyboard shortcut or mouse gesture kind of guy. We'll help you become a file management pro by covering everything from the fundamentals to more complex methods of selecting.

So, let's dive in and unlock the power of selecting multiple files on your Mac, opening up a world of possibilities to enhance your productivity and efficiency.

How to select multiple files on Mac

If you need to select multiple files on your Mac, you can do so using a few different methods. Here are three ways to select multiple files on Mac:

Command-Click: To select multiple files that are not next to each other, hold down the Command key and click on each file you want to select.

To select a range of files, click on the first file, hold down the Shift key, and click on the last file you want to select. All files in between will be selected.

To select a group of files that are next to each other, click on the first file, hold down the mouse button, and drag the cursor over the other files you want to select. All files under the cursor will be selected.

Once you have selected multiple files, you can perform actions on them all at once, such as deleting them, moving them, or renaming them.

To deselect a file, Command-Click it again.

To select all files in a folder, press Command-A.

To select all files of a certain type, press Command-Shift-A.

To select all files that match certain criteria, such as files that were created today or files that are larger than 10MB, use the Finder search bar.

Selecting multiple files on Mac is a simple process that can be done using a few different methods. Once you know how to select multiple files, you can perform actions on them all at once, which can save you time and effort.

