How to remove the VPN button in Brave Browser

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 20, 2023
Brave
|
4

Brave Software launched a VPN subscription service on the desktop version of the web browser last week. The service was available on Android and iOS previously only, but this has now been expanded to cover all platforms that Brave is available on.

Brave entered a partnership with Guardian, which provides the technology for the VPN and browser firewall. The service is available for $9.99 per month and Brave browser users may use the service on up to five of their devices.

Brave desktop users, who have updated the web browser to the latest version, may have noticed the new VPN button already on the browser's toolbar.

brave vpn address bar

A click on the icon advertises Brave Firewall + VPN, highlighting that the service blocks trackers and apps across all apps on the device, and that it also protects users from unwanted network connections.

There is a buy option, which leads to the Brave Account website, on which users may purchase the subscription, and a "already purchased VPN" link, which existing subscribers may follow to log-in and gain the benefits of the solution.

How to disable the VPN button in Brave

brave hide vpn

Brave users who are not interested in the solution may hide the VPN button in the interface. All that is required for that is to right-click on the button and select "Hide VPN button in toolbar" to do so.

This removes the button from the toolbar and frees the room for other buttons that may be placed on it.

There is a second option to hide the VPN button. Load brave://settings/appearance in the Brave address bar and scroll down a bit on the page.

The preference "Show VPN button" determines whether the button is displayed or not. Toggle it to off to hide it on the toolbar, or to on to display it again after hiding it earlier.

Closing Words

Guardian Firewall + VPN is a highly rated solution that is available for iOS and Mac OS (beta) only at the time of writing. Brave Browser brings the functionality to other platforms; Android, Windows and Linux.

What about privacy? Brave has a strong focus on privacy, and integration of a third-party service may raise questions by users. According to Brave, privacy is guaranteed when using Guardian's products. The company states that it "stores no log files, and uses no cookies". Browsing data is not collected, and the onboarding process requires just an email address and payment information.

Subscriptions are validated using "unlinkable daily tokens", which ensures that Brave can't link purchase details with product usage.

Now You: what is your take on the offer?

  1. Fake Bravery said on March 20, 2023 at 6:52 am
    Slowly but surely Brave keep firing rounds in their feet. Here’s how it goes, Brendan: The more you add to Brave, the more users you lose.

    IT’S A WEB BROWSER, IT’S SUPPOSED TO SHOW WEBPAGES!!!! NOTHING MORE!!!!!

    …goddamn greedy boneheads.

    Change the logo to a snake or a weasel and call it BLUFF Browser.

    1. Fried_Curly_Chair_Squad said on March 20, 2023 at 10:44 am
      I agree about that – they are doing the same BS that Vivaldi and Edge are doing. All these things should be separate extensions that upon first launch users are presented with them and can choose whether to install them or not.

      What I find weird about Brave is that they keep that revolting orange everywhere in the browser and their Settings page has this orange/purple gradient barf that makes me sick just to look at.

      The browser is not bad, but there are a lot of questionable choices with it, especially the choice of colors.

  2. Yash said on March 20, 2023 at 7:35 am
    My take – well it is clear their BAT token crypto scheme isn’t working so that’s something. As for VPN, Guardian partnership is good. However if I was using Brave, I would’ve subsribed to Guardian separately. Don’t want to tie everything in a browser – whether it is Brave or Firefox.

  3. upp said on March 20, 2023 at 7:51 am
    Reply

    Web browser VPNs are just HTTP proxy anw so nope, no thanks.

    If I want to use real VPN I choose Wireguard, OpenVPN, or even Tor.

