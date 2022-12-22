It looks like Microsoft Excel has a new Macro-like vulnerability

Patrick Devaney
Dec 22, 2022
Antivirus
|
0

Microsoft started blocking certain macros in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint back in July, in an attempt to protect against cyberattacks targeting users across the Microsoft 365 apps. Unfortunately, however, as has been proven again and again, cybercriminals and scammers will not simply rest upon their laurels when they lose access to a particular exploit or vulnerability and will instead endeavour to find new ways of targeting potential victims.

It looks like Microsoft Excel has a new Macro-like vulnerability

A new report from the Cisco Talos Threat Source security team seems to have uncovered a new way that malicious actors are seeking to exploit Excel users using XLL files.

XLL files are a type of dynamic link library file that can only be opened by Excel and are used to add extra functionality to the spreadsheet. They have been used in attacks for several years, but saw increased usage toward the end of 2021. Vanja Svajcer, who is an outreach researcher at Talos, said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“For quite some time after that, the usage of XLL files is only sporadic and it does not increase significantly until the end of 2021, when commodity malware families such as Dridex and Formbook started using it.”

However, she went on to say:

“Currently a significant number of advanced persistent threat actors and commodity malware families are using XLLs as an infection vector and this number continues to grow.”

Groups such as APT10 (also known as Chessmaster, Potassium, and menuPass), TA410 (also known as Cicada or Stone Panda), DoNot, and Fin7XLLs have been using XLLs to inject malware, such as the Anel Backdoor malware, in order to steal information through keylogging, password theft, and screenshot capturing.

As is common for malware scams, XLL files can be sent via email and can often make it passed email anti-malware defences to end up being opened by users who are unaware of the potential for malicious code. Accordingly, XLL files have seen an increase in popularity, with malicious native and Excel-DNA samples submitted to VirusTotal spiking in 2020 and continuing to rise into 2021.

In order to keep yourself as safe as possible, Microsoft recommends you do not open XLL files from untrusted sources and that you use the Office Trust Center to manage add-in security settings.

Summary
It looks like Microsoft Excel has a new Macro-like vulnerability
Article Name
It looks like Microsoft Excel has a new Macro-like vulnerability
Description
A new report from the Cisco Talos Threat Source security team seems to have uncovered a new way that malicious actors are seeking to exploit Excel users using XLL files.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Some Android app APIs have been putting users at risk

Some Android app APIs have been putting users at risk
virustotal browser extension

Virus scanning service VirusTotal releases VT4Browsers extension for Chrome and Firefox
Emsisoft Emergency Kit

Emsisoft Emergency Kit is a free portable antivirus that you can use as a secondary scanner or to disinfect PCs
Avast Free Antivirus - interface

Avast Free Antivirus - An overview of its pros and cons
av-test ahnlab

AV Test's October 2017 ranking: surprise at the top
microsoft network realtime inspection service

Microsoft Network Realtime Inspection Service (NisSrv.exe) information

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved