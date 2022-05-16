DottedSign is a powerful E-Signature solution for individuals and organizations

DottedSign is a versatile E-Signature solution for the web and mobile devices that is available for individuals and organizations alike. It is a comprehensive E-Signature solution that enables home users and professionals to sign documents, collect signatures from others, and manage the signing process across different platforms.

Signing documents electronically should not be more complicated than signing documents with pen and paper. In fact, E-Signatures offer several advantages over their paper and pen counterparts, including that they are cost-effective, faster and easier to manage. DottedSign offers all these advantages and more to home and business customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

DottedSign published a whitepaper The Paperless Revolution: Cutting Costs, Churn and Effort through E-Signatures, which is available for free. It highlights the advantages of E-Signature solutions and their best practices.

Remote work has seen a surge in recent years and digital solutions that make the remote workforce more productive are high in demand. Covid-19 has accelerated the transformation toward paperless remote offices, and E-Signature solutions play a large part in the transformation as they speed up the signing process significantly and improve manageability.

DottedSign allows users to sign across mobile devices and desktop remotely, anytime and anywhere. This strong advantage has given DottedSign the edge over other free signing tools that are restricted to a single platform. Moreover, DottedSign supports in-person signing when meeting clients or business partners face-to-face. In a nutshell, DottedSign simplifies the process of signing documents, reducing the wait time and operational costs such as printing and delivery.

You can start with the free plan right away. Or you can get a free trial to any DottedSign advanced subscription and fully experience DottedSign before committing.

ADVERTISEMENT

E-Signature Management with DottedSign

The EASIEST way to complete your E-Signing process!

One of the many strong suites of DottedSign is its streamlined and efficient signing process. In fact, it only takes a few steps to create a new signing task: upload the document that you want to sign, assign input fields to one or multiple signers, and send the information to the signers. Additional options, such as the ability to create custom messages to recipients, and options to set expiry dates and auto-reminders are also available comfortably.

Registration of an account is free and is used to validate the identity. DottedSign supports several single sign-on solutions, including those by Kdan, Facebook, Google and Microsoft.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can upload the documents in various ways, from local devices to third-party cloud storage spaces, including OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox and Kdan Cloud.

As the sender, you can easily track the current status of each document with its visualized progress bar. It updates the information in real-time; for example, you can see who has signed already and who has not. You can also use its dashboard to get an overview of all documents status, making it easy to distinguish completed documents from those that are still in the process of being signed by all signees.

When it comes to a large amount of documents, it can be a nightmare for many to search for a specific contract in a short notice. DottedSign’s built-in search functionality is a boost to efficiency, cutting much time and effort for employees.

Secure, Legal & Reliable - All in One

Electronic signatures are legally-binding. All signed documents include digital certificates that authenticate the document integrity and that no one has tampered with the process. The digital certificates are issued by an Adobe Approved Trust List (AATL) certificate authority. Furthermore, DottedSign provides a digital audit trail that records all signers' actions to the documents to ensure its non-repudiation and the legal evidence. Additional security features are available, including support for two-factor signer authentication and one-time passwords.

Best E-Signature solution for organizations!

As the organization grows, so does the time and effort spent in the communication process. With DottedSign, managers are empowered to lead the team in a streamlined way. You can efficiently manage your members and review the team performance all in one place. When it comes to delivering a large amount of signature requests, DottedSign offers templates and bulk send that will definitely make your life much easier (and happier).

Moreover, DottedSign takes care of your organization branding as well; you can customize the logo, profile and the sender’s name in the signature requests. This helps to strengthen your connection with clients in a professional manner.

Simple and Fast Integration with DottedSign

Additionally, DottedSign extends its diversity to make the signing process more flexible. Users can enjoy greater convenience by connecting third-party Integrations, including Zapier, Google Workspace and Microsoft Teams. Also, users can complete their signing process via DottedSign API without leaving their company system.

Closing Words

DottedSign is an easy-to-use and powerful E-Signature service that is available for mobiles and as a web version. It is the ideal solution for businesses of all sizes, and professionals who want contracts to be signed quickly and efficiently. Check DottedSign to digitize your signing process!

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement