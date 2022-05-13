All you need to know about PlayStation Plus subscription changes

If you are looking to get yourself a PlayStation Plus subscription and save a little bit of money while you are at it, check out the Eneba marketplace! This place is home to various digital gaming products which includes gaming subscriptions, video games, DLCs, in-game currencies, gift cards, and loads more! The prices here are significantly lower when compared to those you find while shopping directly via your console or platform, while the delivery of your purchase is just as fast. This is a great option to go with when shopping for digital gaming goods.

Changes to the PlayStation Plus subscription

Big changes have recently been announced regarding the PS Plus subscription, with the already massively popular service seeing a rework that will become active on the 13th of June in the Americas and on the 22nd of June in Europe and the UK. Instead of being a single subscription option as it was up until now, PlayStation Plus will now be split into three different subscription options to choose from, providing you the ability to choose the one that suits you best. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer with each one of these options.

PlayStation Plus Essential

The new PlayStation Plus Essential subscription will provide all of the same benefits that the current PS Plus subscription does. The pricing will also remain the same, the only difference here is in the name, nothing else changes. You will still be getting two monthly downloadable games, access to playing games in online multiplayer mode, exclusive discounts, as well as cloud storage for saved games.

PlayStation Plus Extra

As you can guess from the name, the PlayStation Plus Extra subscription offers more perks than the Essential subscription does. It comprises all of the things that are included within the cheaper subscription option, while also offering instant access to a library of up to 400 downloadable PS4 and PS5 games. These games include some of the most popular titles from third-party partners of PlayStation as well as those from the PlayStation Studios catalog. This is a great option for new owners of the console that have not yet built up their selection of games as it ensures instant access to endless hours of fun.

PlayStation Plus Premium

The PlayStation Plus Premium subscription offers the most perks out of them all, all of which are very appealing. Along with all the perks from Essential and Extra subscriptions, the Premium subscription also adds up to 340 extra games which include PS3 games that are made available via cloud streaming, as well as access to classics from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP. Those subscribed to the Premium subscription will have the option to stream these games from PS4, PS5, or their PC. On top of all that you get time-limited game trials that allow you to test out select video games before you buy them.

These changes are definitely intriguing and provide a whole lot of depth to the list of PlayStation subscription services. Those that were already happy with their PS Plus subscription can just stick to the Essential plan now without any changes, however, those wishing to improve can now get loads more perks while still getting incredible value for their money!

