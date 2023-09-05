Investment in crypto-assets is unregulated, may not be suitable for retail investors and the entire amount invested may be lost. It is important to read and understand the risks of this investment, which are explained in detail here.

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, recently took a lie detector test as part of a marketing campaign for Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange.

The test, which was conducted by a professional polygraph examiner, asked Ronaldo a series of questions about his career, including whether he believes he is the greatest player of all time, whether he would trade all of his Champions League winning medals for the World Cup trophy, and whether he ever eats fast food.

The issue that caught the attention of the tech and crypto world is Ronaldo and Binance's new NFT collection which will turn Cristiano's iconic moments into NFT tokens and Ronaldo was "lying" about it according to the lie detector.

See the Cristiano Ronaldo lie detector video by the official Binance YouTube channel below.

Cristiano Ronaldo's lie detector test struggle

On August 27, 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo announced his participation in Binance's unique challenge—a lie detector test on the social media platform, X. This unexpected move by the soccer star instantly caught the attention of fans and crypto enthusiasts alike.

While Ronaldo is no stranger to the limelight, this venture into the world of lie detectors and cryptocurrencies was a departure from his usual domain.

The lie detector test stirred a myriad of reactions within the crypto community. Some viewed it as a savvy marketing move by Binance to increase its visibility and attract a broader audience.

Others were skeptical, questioning the authenticity of the test or the motivations behind it. The crypto world is known for its passionate and diverse opinions, and this event was no exception.

Here are all the questions the soccer superstar was asked at Cristiano Ronaldo lie detector test:

Will Portugal win the World Cup?

Ronaldo's answer : Yes

: Yes Lie detector: Lie

Is your bicycle kick your best ever goal?

Ronaldo's answer : Yes

: Yes Lie detector: Lie

Is the Premier League the hardest league in the world?

Ronaldo's answer : Yes

: Yes Lie detector: Truth

Is Sir Alex Ferguson the best manager in football history?

Ronaldo's answer : Refused to answer.

: Refused to answer. Lie detector: Not applicable

Will you still be playing at the highest levels in your 40s?

Ronaldo's answer : Yes

: Yes Lie detector: Truth

Will anyone ever beat your goal scoring record in your lifetime?

Ronaldo's answer : No

: No Lie detector: Truth

Are you the greatest goal scorer in your life time?

Ronaldo's answer : Yes

: Yes Lie detector: Truth

Will you trade all of your Champions League winning medals for the World Cup trophy?

Ronaldo's answer : No

: No Lie detector: Truth

Ronaldo gave some teasers about NFTs

During the lie detector test, Ronaldo answered a range of questions, not just about his football career but also about his plans in the crypto space.

He teased the release of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), hinting at his future involvement in the world of digital assets. This revelation added another layer of intrigue to the event, as it hinted at potential collaborations between the sports and crypto industries.

Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to take a lie detector test for Binance certainly ignited curiosity and discussions within the crypto community. Whether this unconventional move was a one-time event or a sign of more significant partnerships between sports icons and the crypto world remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, it showcases the ever-expanding influence of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, reaching even the most unexpected corners of popular culture. As the crypto community continues to grow and evolve, we can expect more surprising crossovers like this one.

Featured image credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Binance.

