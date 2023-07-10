Is Apple deleting photos in July? The answer to that question is: "Unfortunately, yes." There isn't much time left if you wish to locally preserve any photos from Apple's My Photo Stream before it is discontinued on July 26, 2023.

A limited-space cloud storage system called My Photo Stream allowed you to try out iCloud for free. You could transfer your 1,000 most recent photos across your Apple devices with ease because they would be stored on the cloud for 30 days.

You need to set up and use iCloud Photos in order to keep them for longer. Apple undoubtedly thinks that My Photo Stream is unnecessary because iCloud Photos also offers a free trial that allows you to save 5GB of images for free, which is probably why it's being discontinued.

My Photo Stream: Is Apple deleting photos in July?

In about two weeks, Apple will permanently delete a photo album from iPhones, and the corporation has stopped adding photographs to it. It was announced officially by the company before.

An iCloud feature called My Photo Stream was first introduced in 2011. The feature allows users to view images shot on one device on another device that has My Photo Stream turned on by momentarily uploading them to the cloud. Users can import the images to that device as well. My Photo Stream can hold up to 1,000 images for around 30 days. After that, Apple's iCloud automatically deletes them.

However, users are encouraged to save any images they may have in that soon-to-be-deleted photo album, as it will no longer be accessible in a few days.

"My Photo Stream is scheduled to be shut down on July 26, 2023. As part of this transition, new photo uploads to My Photo Stream from your devices will stop one month before, on June 26, 2023. Any photos uploaded to the service before that date will remain in iCloud for 30 days from the date of upload and will be available to any of your devices where My Photo Stream is currently enabled. By July 26, 2023, there will be no photos remaining in My Photo Stream, and the service will be shut down," the company said in its official announcement.

Where is My Photo Stream on iPhone?

Now that we answered your question, "Is Apple deleting photos in July?" let's move on to the details about the service. Open Photos, select "Albums," and then tap "My Photo Stream" to access My Photo Stream on an iPhone or iPad. On a Mac, open the Photos software and check in the sidebar under "Photos" or "Albums" for "My Photo Stream."

Apple hikes iCloud+ storage prices in UK and some countries around the World

You may access My Photo Stream on iCloud for Windows as well. An 'iCloud Photos' folder is generated in File Explorer if Photos is enabled. The Windows PC then receives an automated download of any new iPhone photos. Users of Windows 10 can view the folder by searching for 'iCloud Photos' on their computer.

Why is Apple deleting my photos?

Apple thinks iCloud Photos is a better option than My Photo Stream, and that is why the company no longer needs an additional feature. This means that the Cupertino-based company might concentrate better on iCloud Photos and bring new features.

"My Photo Stream is a separate service from iCloud Photos. Moving forward, iCloud Photos is the best way to keep the photos and videos you take up to date across all your devices and safely stored in iCloud. If you already have iCloud Photos enabled on all of your devices, you don't need to do anything else — your photos are already uploaded and stored in iCloud," the announcement read.

