Prime Day 2023: Amazon invite-only deals explained

Welcome to the world of Amazon invite-only deals, where the doors to incredible savings swing wide open for those with a golden ticket.

As one of the biggest online marketplaces, Amazon knows how to captivate its customers, and its invite-only deals add a touch of excitement and exclusivity to the shopping experience. These deals, often associated with major events like Amazon Prime Day, offer substantial discounts on highly sought-after products. And the best part? You can secure your chance to snatch up these deals by simply requesting an invitation.

Imagine browsing through Amazon's website and spotting an "Available by invitation" label next to a jaw-dropping deal. Your eyes narrow in on the yellow "Request invite" button, and with a quick click, you enter the world of possibilities. By requesting an invitation, you register your interest and ensure that you'll have a guaranteed opportunity to purchase the product at the exclusive Prime Day price when it goes on sale.

Here's how it works: invitations are granted based on the availability of the product in Amazon's stock. So, if Lady Luck is on your side, you might just receive an email from Amazon containing a special link to purchase the coveted item. It's like having a front-row ticket to a secret sale, where the prices are unbeatable, and the products are in high demand.

Whether you're a seasoned bargain hunter or simply someone looking for an extraordinary deal, Amazon's invite-only offers are worth exploring. The thrill of exclusivity, coupled with the promise of incredible savings, makes these deals an irresistible temptation for any savvy shopper.

How to get Amazon invite-only deals

Invites to invitation-only sales are easy to obtain for Amazon Prime members. To get in on the Amazon Prime Day discount, click the "Request invite" button, which is highlighted in yellow below the price. You'll only find these options on goods that say "Available by invitation."

When you click the yellow button, a confirmation box will appear, and the product page will update to read "Invite requested." As a last step, Amazon will send you an email with the subject "Invite-only deal requested," detailing the product you wanted and the Prime Day discount price.

If you're lucky enough to acquire an invite from Amazon, you'll get an email on Prime Day with a direct link to the merchandise. A countdown clock will appear on the product page, indicating how much time is remaining until the offer expires. You will also receive an email stating why you were not chosen for the invitation if you did not receive one.

Invites to Prime Day sales can be requested as many as you wish, but you can only apply for one invite for each individual product.

