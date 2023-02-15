When is Bing AI expected to be released

When is Microsoft dropping the exciting new Bing AI?

Russell Kidson
Feb 15, 2023
Browsers
|
0

Are you curious about the release date of Bing AI? Microsoft has rolled out an early preview of the brand-new Bing powered by ChatGPT to beta testers. The initial preview version of Bing is working exceptionally well on desktops and is expected to be available on Android and iOS in the coming weeks, as per sources close to the project and a Microsoft announcement on Monday.

When is Microsoft dropping the exciting new Bing AI?

In the following article, we’re going to focus on the main question: when will Bing AI be released?

At present, you can use web browsers such as Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome to access Bing AI on personal computers. Upon visiting Bing.com, a new interface is presented that features sample searches for users to try out. When one of the samples is selected, a Bing search page with traditional results will appear on the left, while an AI-generated response in the form of a chat window will be displayed on the right. However, it is not currently possible to seek clarification or ask follow-up questions until full access is granted. Despite the new chat-style UI on the homepage, performing a regular search using your own query will yield Bing's standard search results.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to the release of Bing AI on mobile devices, details are scarce, but sources with insider knowledge have verified that Microsoft is working on an "all-new OpenAI-powered content" and a "significantly optimized interface" for Bing.com's Chat UI on Android and iOS. Microsoft has acknowledged that the mobile experience is not yet prepared and sent an email to testers to inform them of this.

So when will Bing AI come out?

According to the email from Microsoft, the release of Bing AI on mobile devices is still pending, as the company is still actively working on it and does not have a mobile experience ready yet. The email further encourages users to continue using the new Bing on desktop and download the Bing app from their preferred app store to ensure they are prepared for the upcoming release of the mobile version. In short, the question of when Bing AI is coming out on mobile devices remains unanswered at this time.

In addition, Microsoft is recommending that users download the Bing app from the app stores. This recommendation is significant considering that Google recently announced the launch of Bard, a new AI chatbot search engine that is similar to ChatGPT. Google plans to release Bard to a limited group of users this month. As competition for AI-powered browsers heats up, users are curious about the release date of Bing AI on mobile devices.

Bing.com has indicated that in order to test out the ChatGPT integration on Android, you must register for a waitlist. However, you can use the link to sign in with your Microsoft account to be added to the list right away. Microsoft has a few suggestions on how to move up the list, but doing so will not grant you access to Bing on Android or iOS. This is because Microsoft has disabled Bing AI for mobile, which means that even if you have already been removed from the waiting list on desktop, you will still be unable to use the AI on mobile devices.

In summary, the release date for Bing AI has not been confirmed yet. Sources familiar with the project have revealed that Microsoft is still refining the AI user experience on Bing.com for mobile devices. This upgrade will also be available on Android and iOS through the Bing app. The release is anticipated in the near future, but an exact date has not been disclosed.

When is Bing AI expected to be released

Advertisement

Related content

Locking Chrome Incognito Tabs on iPhone and iPad with Face ID/Touch ID: A Step-by-Step Guide

Locking Chrome Incognito Tabs on iPhone and iPad with Face ID/Touch ID: A Step-by-Step Guide
Microsoft’s new Bing chatbot is unstable - emotionally unstable

The new Bing ChatBot seems to experience emotions
Mozilla, Google and Apple are building a new browser benchmark

Mozilla, Google and Apple are building a new browser benchmark
DuckDuckGo for Mac is now available for all users

DuckDuckGo for Mac is now available for everyone, it comes with Duck Player for blocking YouTube ads
Mozilla criticizes Google, Apple and Microsoft's for using their operating systems to force users away from other browsers

Mozilla criticizes Google, Apple and Microsoft for using their operating systems to force users away from other browsers
firefox 91 esr

Opinion: if you want peace of mind, run Extended Support editions of browsers

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved