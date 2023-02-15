When is Bing AI expected to be released

Are you curious about the release date of Bing AI? Microsoft has rolled out an early preview of the brand-new Bing powered by ChatGPT to beta testers. The initial preview version of Bing is working exceptionally well on desktops and is expected to be available on Android and iOS in the coming weeks, as per sources close to the project and a Microsoft announcement on Monday.

In the following article, we’re going to focus on the main question: when will Bing AI be released?

At present, you can use web browsers such as Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome to access Bing AI on personal computers. Upon visiting Bing.com, a new interface is presented that features sample searches for users to try out. When one of the samples is selected, a Bing search page with traditional results will appear on the left, while an AI-generated response in the form of a chat window will be displayed on the right. However, it is not currently possible to seek clarification or ask follow-up questions until full access is granted. Despite the new chat-style UI on the homepage, performing a regular search using your own query will yield Bing's standard search results.

When it comes to the release of Bing AI on mobile devices, details are scarce, but sources with insider knowledge have verified that Microsoft is working on an "all-new OpenAI-powered content" and a "significantly optimized interface" for Bing.com's Chat UI on Android and iOS. Microsoft has acknowledged that the mobile experience is not yet prepared and sent an email to testers to inform them of this.

So when will Bing AI come out?

According to the email from Microsoft, the release of Bing AI on mobile devices is still pending, as the company is still actively working on it and does not have a mobile experience ready yet. The email further encourages users to continue using the new Bing on desktop and download the Bing app from their preferred app store to ensure they are prepared for the upcoming release of the mobile version. In short, the question of when Bing AI is coming out on mobile devices remains unanswered at this time.

In addition, Microsoft is recommending that users download the Bing app from the app stores. This recommendation is significant considering that Google recently announced the launch of Bard, a new AI chatbot search engine that is similar to ChatGPT. Google plans to release Bard to a limited group of users this month. As competition for AI-powered browsers heats up, users are curious about the release date of Bing AI on mobile devices.

Bing.com has indicated that in order to test out the ChatGPT integration on Android, you must register for a waitlist. However, you can use the link to sign in with your Microsoft account to be added to the list right away. Microsoft has a few suggestions on how to move up the list, but doing so will not grant you access to Bing on Android or iOS. This is because Microsoft has disabled Bing AI for mobile, which means that even if you have already been removed from the waiting list on desktop, you will still be unable to use the AI on mobile devices.

In summary, the release date for Bing AI has not been confirmed yet. Sources familiar with the project have revealed that Microsoft is still refining the AI user experience on Bing.com for mobile devices. This upgrade will also be available on Android and iOS through the Bing app. The release is anticipated in the near future, but an exact date has not been disclosed.

