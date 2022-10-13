What makes digital marketplaces so appealing to gamers?

Long gone are the days when you had to take time off your busy schedule and go shopping. Some people still enjoy this experience, but many have embraced the simplicity of digital marketplaces. Shopping at such marketplaces is fast, secure and in many cases – cheaper. This shopping model is especially popular among gamers who transitioned from physical to digital media and are enjoying the shopping experience at digital marketplaces like Eneba.

Why should you shop digitally?

It’s way faster than a trip to the store. Need a new game? Jump online and browse a digital marketplace. You can do it on your phone! Buy a code and it will be delivered to your email instantaneously. Digital marketplaces also support various payment methods, from credit and debit cards to PayPal. Experiencing trouble? Contact customer support and they’ll resolve any issue. No more getting lost in the store or waiting in queues.

What can gamers buy at digital marketplaces?

Game keys

At digital marketplaces, you can find basically everything you need to satisfy your gaming needs and desires. From the hottest pre-orders like FIFA 23 to current marvels like Spider-Man, to indie gems and critically acclaimed classics you might have never played, at digital marketplaces you can find game keys for various platforms for much lower prices. Old games are particularly cheap.

Console subscriptions

Subscription services have become a great way to save money on single video game purchases, especially for those gamers, who want to play as many games as they want or can. Such services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra pride themselves on humongous libraries of games and are an ideal way to save tons of money. You subscribe for a certain period of time and can enjoy every game in the library for free. PS Plus Premium tier even offers classic PS1, PS2, and PS3 games if you want to experience some of the medium’s best.

Gift cards

Gift cards have become quite a popular and alternative method to pay for your purchases. At digital marketplaces, you can find various cards for lower prices. That means you can buy games on Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, or Steam by spending less money. You can also find gift cards for Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Spotify, Amazon, and many more. Gift cards have evolved from representing a present.

In-game currencies and game points

Many games nowadays like Fortnite or Apex Legends are free-to-play, but as games cost quite a lot of money to make, you can support developers by buying game points. Game Points not only add towards developing better quality updates for your favorite game but also gives extra flair to your in-game persona. You can spend game points on cosmetic items for your character or weapons, get new dance moves, and customize everything to the smallest detail. Cosmetic items allow you to express your individuality. And no one wants to look and act like everyone else.

Whatever that is that you, a gamer, need/want/desire, there’s a strong chance that digital marketplaces like Eneba have it. Not to mention, you can save quite a bit of cash by exploring the vast selection of digital products, be it video game keys, gift cards, or subscriptions for your console.

