What makes digital marketplaces so appealing to gamers?
Long gone are the days when you had to take time off your busy schedule and go shopping. Some people still enjoy this experience, but many have embraced the simplicity of digital marketplaces. Shopping at such marketplaces is fast, secure and in many cases – cheaper. This shopping model is especially popular among gamers who transitioned from physical to digital media and are enjoying the shopping experience at digital marketplaces like Eneba.
Why should you shop digitally?
It’s way faster than a trip to the store. Need a new game? Jump online and browse a digital marketplace. You can do it on your phone! Buy a code and it will be delivered to your email instantaneously. Digital marketplaces also support various payment methods, from credit and debit cards to PayPal. Experiencing trouble? Contact customer support and they’ll resolve any issue. No more getting lost in the store or waiting in queues.
What can gamers buy at digital marketplaces?
Game keys
At digital marketplaces, you can find basically everything you need to satisfy your gaming needs and desires. From the hottest pre-orders like FIFA 23 to current marvels like Spider-Man, to indie gems and critically acclaimed classics you might have never played, at digital marketplaces you can find game keys for various platforms for much lower prices. Old games are particularly cheap.
Console subscriptions
Subscription services have become a great way to save money on single video game purchases, especially for those gamers, who want to play as many games as they want or can. Such services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra pride themselves on humongous libraries of games and are an ideal way to save tons of money. You subscribe for a certain period of time and can enjoy every game in the library for free. PS Plus Premium tier even offers classic PS1, PS2, and PS3 games if you want to experience some of the medium’s best.
Gift cards
Gift cards have become quite a popular and alternative method to pay for your purchases. At digital marketplaces, you can find various cards for lower prices. That means you can buy games on Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, or Steam by spending less money. You can also find gift cards for Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Spotify, Amazon, and many more. Gift cards have evolved from representing a present.
In-game currencies and game points
Many games nowadays like Fortnite or Apex Legends are free-to-play, but as games cost quite a lot of money to make, you can support developers by buying game points. Game Points not only add towards developing better quality updates for your favorite game but also gives extra flair to your in-game persona. You can spend game points on cosmetic items for your character or weapons, get new dance moves, and customize everything to the smallest detail. Cosmetic items allow you to express your individuality. And no one wants to look and act like everyone else.
Whatever that is that you, a gamer, need/want/desire, there's a strong chance that digital marketplaces like Eneba have it. Not to mention, you can save quite a bit of cash by exploring the vast selection of digital products, be it video game keys, gift cards, or subscriptions for your console.
Comments
I don’t know and I don’t care
Now lets list the reasons why they are garbage.
In my opinion it goes against what a gamer is but I am a little older when games were decent and not completely half-arsed, pre-release beta games that are often little more than a free mod that was once given for free. This delivery scheme lends itself perfectly to releasing a half baked rubbish game that they can simply say… “oh! We will push an update for this after launch and all will be hunky-dory” but it won’t be and it isn’t.
Lets also talk about how one cannot host their own server for online multiplayer and once again depend on some company to host a server or even ensure your game lives on which is unlikely because just like digital movies you don’t own anything, they can pull the rug out from under you at any point in time and its all over.
At which point piracy is your king of all. There is no value in buying digital at all. It’s consumerists trash built upon buying the next hyped up game that you will likely play for a week at tops and move on. Hello DRM?!
The only decent digital store if you are so inclined is GOG as they will do a lot to breathe new life into old games and also for all they offer they do not have DRM and what you download is yours to keep. It is not tied to some stupid loader such as steam or whatever garbage some awful company is pushing.
If you are a collector and want a physical thing you have few options.
The only thing going for digital downloads is the cost and that is assuming it is cheap enough because no collector is going to be proud of their collection or have anything to show for it without a physical collection so they have already gutted that end of the business altogether which is probably exactly the people they should have been fighting tooth and nail to retain.
This is a subject that can go on for all eternity I am sure but my mind is made up on this.
I will refer back to my surprise many years ago when I recorded something on a streaming service using the inbuilt feature. The provider decided to remove said channel (as well as several others) from my service without any adjustments to my total cost or consideration and as a result it was there and then that I discovered that my recordings were merely just glorified bookmarks that served no purpose beyond that as they were now useless and could not be played back at all.
These companies go on and on about piracy but are never looking towards themselves as the reason why people pirate, any such notion is lost on them or they are so out of touch and deep in denial they dare not look at themselves because that would evoke too many feelings so they just default to people being the enemy to their wonderful racketeering scheme.
Nice advertisement material.