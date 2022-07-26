Opinion: it is time to drop your Amazon Prime subscription
Amazon just announced that it is going to increase the price of Amazon Prime in several European countries in September 2022. The price for an Amazon Prime membership in Europe's five biggest markets increases by up to 43% as a consequence.
Amazon informed its customers about the upcoming price increase in an email. The annual price for Prime increases by £16 in the UK to £95 per year, which is a 20% increase. In Germany, the price goes up €20.90 to €89.90, which equates a 30% increase.
Italian and Spanish Amazon Prime customers paid about half the price of German and British Amazon Prime customers up until now. Prime in Italy and Spain increases from €36 per year to €49.90, an increase of 39%. In France, the cost of a Prime subscription goes up from €49 to €69.90, an increase of 43%. The cost is still comparatively low when compared to the UK, German and US price.
Monthly Amazon Prime subscriptions go up as well in the countries, so that a yearly Prime membership is still cheaper than a monthly one. The pricing is still lower than that of Prime in the United States, where customers pay $139 per year or $14.99 per month. The change takes effect on September 15, 2022.
Amazon is citing "increased inflation and operating costs" according to Reuters.
What you may do about it
With costs of living exploding in many regions of the world, many may want to cut expenses. Some Amazon Prime customers may extend the membership by another year for the current price, but this depends on a number of factors:
- New customers or customers not subscribed to Prime may sign-up on September 14, 2022 to get the old price for an entire year.
- Existing customers who pay monthly may switch to a yearly plan in September to benefit from this as well.
- Existing customers whose subscription expires before September 2022 may also renew for the lower price.
Others may ask themselves whether Amazon Prime is worth it after September 2022. The answer depends on usage but also on whether you are prepared to make some changes.
One example: Amazon Prime customers get free shipping for most of the goods sold by Amazon. While that is excellent, especially if you make small purchases, non-Amazon Prime customers may get free shipping as well. Here in Germany, orders of €29 or more do get free shipping usually. You could combine orders to reach that amount, unless something is time critical. There may also be options to make purchases elsewhere, including buying local whenever possible.
Amazon Prime Video is another major part of a subscription. You get access to TV shows and movies that you may stream for free. The question that you may ask yourself is, whether it is really necessary to be subscribed to Amazon Prime for the entire year.
Content on streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, or Netflix is limited. The offered catalog of shows and movies is finite, and most subscribers will eventually reach a point of saturation.
One of the better options to deal with these streaming services is to subscribe to any of these services for a month or two each year. In the case of Amazon, that would also give you the opportunity to be a Prime member during Amazon Prime Day or during the Holiday season, provided that this is something that you are interested in.
A single month Amazon Prime subscription has a price of £8.99 in the UK after the price increase in September. A two-month subscription would be £19 roughly, which leaves a lot of cash for other streaming services or even paying shipping and handling on some items.
Now You: are you an Amazon Prime customer? What is your take on the price increase?
Comments
Here in the Netherlands, the costs are still €2.99 per month and Amazon confirmed today that it won’t increase that price, so I won’t drop my subscription yet. :-)
> it is time to drop your Amazon Prime subscription
No, it isn’t. Whether or not one drops it depends on how often one orders stuff from Amazon, shipping costs being at 0 is the best thing about Amazon Prime. The streaming is just a bonus.
> Opinion: it is time to drop your Amazon Prime subscription
I couldn’t disagree more. It still offers much more value than all other streaming services to me and shipping costs alone already justify the costs for me.
In the Netherlands at least free shipping applies if the order exceeds €20 so I haven’t bothered with Prime.
I buy a lot of DVDs from Amazon UK, but free shipping to NL doesn’t apply unfortunately although during a support chat an Associate (that’s what they’re referred to as) told me that as long as the order amounts to £20 shipping would be free. I tried to confirm that with customer services, but never received a reply and a shipping charge of £2,90 per order is always added to the cost.
After Brexit I was a bit worried about incurring Customs & Excise charges when ordering from Amazon UK, but it states on their site that when ordering from Amazon EU s.a.r.l. all goods are sourced from the EU even though they’re priced in Sterling and have shipping charges to NL added. They do arrive from all over the EU I’ve noticed and I’ve had discs arrive from Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden and the Czech Republic so far.
Streaming doesn’t really interest me since I like to watch movies on a big screen, but I don’t have a digital TV. So the DVD route solves that problem.
My wife is an artist and has to order all sorts of esoteric equipment, papers, inks, etc. — sometimes on a very tight deadline — so Amazon Prime has been worth it to her. I, on the other hand, would prefer not to give Jeff Bezos a cent.
> it is time to drop your Amazon Prime subscription
You would have been better phrasing it as the question “is it time?”,
We dumped ours when the price went up in the US earlier this year. We rarely used their streaming except for Bosch, which is now over. Just need to combine purchases to make sure you hit $35
Are you an Amazon Prime customer?
Yes, and where we live, in the Heartland of zero shopping options, Amazon provides an invaluable service. For streaming, We reached the “saturation” point years ago, and Prime Video provides little new content. “Terminus,” although new and highly rated, was a pointless Navy Seal Mission gone wrong show with the silly “kill list” plot; “Chloe,” a Brit series–decent.
It’s the shopping and return policy that beats any other online service: clothes, small tech items–say a patch cable–food stuffs, etc. And a great return policy. UPS delivers; if the item is not as expected, UPS picks up the next day. No printing or running to a UPS center. The two-day shipping, however, has taken a back seat to some new, one week type system. A let down.
Amazon Prime offers some great options for music and novels as well. It’s a bargain for us.
Not a Prime subscriber. I always save my orders until I reach the threshold for free shipping – but these days I’ve been ordering a lot more from eBay anyway.
The video service is completely a luxury, and easy to do without. There’s more content on free streaming services than I could ever hope to watch anyway.