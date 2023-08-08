PayPal launches its USD-backed stablecoin, PYUSD

Investment in crypto-assets is unregulated, may not be suitable for retail investors and the entire amount invested may be lost. It is important to read and understand the risks of this investment, which are explained in detail here.

Paypal has introduced PYUSD, a stablecoin that is backed by the US dollar.

Stablecoins represent a unique category of cryptocurrencies that strive to maintain a stable value, often pegged to a specific asset or currency. In the case of PYUSD, its value is likely to be tethered to the US Dollar, thus providing users with a cryptocurrency that offers the familiarity of a widely accepted fiat currency while benefiting from the efficiency and security of blockchain technology.

The company has announced PayPal USD stablecoin on X, as follows:

Today, we're unveiling a new stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD). It's designed for payments and is backed by highly liquid and secure assets. Starting today and rolling out in the next few weeks, you'll be able to buy, sell, hold and transfer PYUSD.



Paypal's venture into cryptocurrencies with PYUSD

PayPal has taken a notable step by venturing into cryptocurrency with its creation of PYUSD.

This is a significant move for PayPal, which has traditionally been associated with digital payment solutions.

With the introduction of PYUSD, PayPal is positioning itself to tap into the growing interest in cryptocurrencies, while also addressing the concerns related to price volatility. Perhaps PayPal's recent release of Passkey support for Android was a harbinger of this.

The unveiling of PYUSD by PayPal has sparked discussions within the cryptocurrency community.

This PayPal stablecoin could potentially have various implications for both users and the broader financial ecosystem.

Some potential impacts include:

Mainstream adoption : PayPal's massive user base could drive mainstream adoption of PYUSD, as users accustomed to PayPal's interface may find it easier to use a stablecoin tied to their traditional payment habits

: PayPal's massive user base could drive mainstream adoption of PYUSD, as users accustomed to PayPal's interface may find it easier to use a stablecoin tied to their traditional payment habits Reduced volatility : The stability offered by PYUSD might attract individuals who have been wary of investing in more volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. This could broaden the user base of cryptocurrencies

: The stability offered by PYUSD might attract individuals who have been wary of investing in more volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. This could broaden the user base of cryptocurrencies Cross-border transactions : PYUSD's blockchain-based nature could facilitate faster and cheaper cross-border transactions compared to traditional methods, potentially disrupting the remittance industry

: PYUSD's blockchain-based nature could facilitate faster and cheaper cross-border transactions compared to traditional methods, potentially disrupting the remittance industry Regulatory scrutiny : As with any cryptocurrency venture, regulatory oversight is crucial. PayPal will need to navigate various regulatory challenges and compliance issues associated with launching a stablecoin

: As with any cryptocurrency venture, regulatory oversight is crucial. PayPal will need to navigate various regulatory challenges and compliance issues associated with launching a stablecoin Competition and collaboration: PYUSD's entry could trigger responses from other tech giants and financial institutions, leading to increased competition and innovation within the stablecoin space

Remember: Cryptocurrency investments carry inherent risks due to their volatile nature. Make informed decisions, consider your risk tolerance, and only invest what you can afford to lose.

How to buy PayPal stablecoin

If you're interested in purchasing PayPal's stablecoin, PYUSD, you can do so through the Cryptocurrencies Hub on the PayPal platform.

Before you begin buying cryptocurrency, including PYUSD, it's important to familiarize yourself with PayPal's Cryptocurrency Terms and Conditions. These terms provide crucial information about the risks, requirements, and guidelines for using cryptocurrency services through PayPal.

If you accept PYUSD's terms, go trough the eligibility of the coin. To access the Cryptocurrencies Hub and buy PYUSD, you need to be at least 18 years old and a resident of the United States or its territories.

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get started:

Log in to your PayPal account and Navigate to the Cryptocurrencies Hub Verify your identity by complying with regulatory requirements Choose the funding source for your PYUSD transaction. These may include your PayPal Balance Account, linked bank accounts, or debit cards Select the option to buy PayPal USD cryptocurrency within the Cryptocurrencies Hub Review the transaction details and confirm the purchase

While PYUSD offers a stable and convenient way to engage with cryptocurrency, there are important aspects to keep in mind before diving in.

One thing to keep in mind is PYUSD operates as a stablecoin within PayPal's Cryptocurrencies Hub, maintaining a fixed price of $1.00 per token when traded within this platform. Its primary purpose is to provide stability, especially when compared to the more volatile cryptocurrencies in the market.

Secondly, the custody, trading, and transfer services for PYUSD are overseen by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. This ensures a level of trust and oversight in the management of Crypto Assets, including PYUSD, within the platform

And lastly, cryptocurrency markets are dynamic and can change rapidly. It's essential to stay informed about any updates or changes in PayPal's policies and terms related to cryptocurrencies.

Watch out for the fake ones

The launch of PayPal's PYUSD stablecoin has sparked an unfortunate wave of fake PYUSD tokens, as opportunists and potential scammers seek to take advantage of the buzz around this new digital asset.

Following PayPal's announcement, nearly 30 imitation tokens bearing the "PYUSD" ticker have surfaced. These fraudulent tokens have been minted on various blockchain networks, including BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Coinbase's layer 2 solution, Base.

Some of these counterfeit PYUSD tokens, often referred to as "honeypots," are designed to trap investors by preventing them from selling the tokens after purchase. Unfortunately, many investors may only discover the true nature of these tokens when attempting to sell, making it a challenging situation to navigate.

One particularly notable imposter PYUSD token, minted on the Ethereum network, experienced a trading volume of $2.6 million shortly after PayPal's stablecoin launch. However, its value has since plummeted by over 66% from its peak.

To protect yourself from falling victim to such scams, it's crucial to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before investing in any new digital asset. Stick to reputable platforms and verified tokens to ensure the safety of your investments and transactions.

Featured image credit: PayPal.

