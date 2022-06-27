Opinion: Cheaper Media Streaming tiers support by advertisement is a good development
A new streaming service is launched every other month it seems. With more and more streaming services competing for customers, it is not only the customers that need to adjust to the new landscape, but also the streaming services.
Content is scattered and customers find themselves in the unattractive position to either subscribe to multiple services to access all content at the same time, to hop between services regularly, or to ignore certain content.
Streaming companies have to rely on original content, which is the most expensive type of content. One of the recent streaming trends is the introduction of ad-supported tiers. Netflix and Disney+ plan to launch cheaper subscription plans that are ad-supported later this year. While neither service has revealed specifics, including the actual price of the plans or other limitations, it is clear that Netflix and Disney have high hopes when it comes to these.
The idea is to attract new subscribers who may not mind ads if they save a few bucks every month in return.
Most subscribers would pick an ad-free experience if asked, and those options are not going away. However, there is a growing number of people who find the price of subscription too high. Considering that it may now be necessary to subscribe to multiple services to watch everything of interest, subscription costs can exceed the price of Cable TV subscriptions in many regions.
Seasons of the same TV show may be split across services, and it happens regularly that TV shows and movies move from one service to another.
Streaming companies hope to get people interested in their services by introducing a lower priced tier that is partially financed through advertisement.
Some streaming companies have ad-supported tiers already. Hulu, which is owned by Disney, charges $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year for its ad-support tier. The no-ads subscription is available for $12.99, which is nearly double the price of the ad-supported version.
HBO Max's ad-support subscription is $5 cheaper than the regular subscription, and Peacock charges $4.99 for an ad-support version and $9.99 for an ad-free version.
The cheapest Netflix subscription is available for $9.99 per month in the United States. It is limited to one stream and does not support HD or Ultra HD. An ad-supported plan may match what the basic plan is offering. Netflix could offer it for $6.99 per month or even less than that, but it seems unlikely that it will go much lower than that. Ad-support standard and premium plan options seem unlikely.
Good development, but specifics are needed
Netflix confirmed that all current plans remain as they are; this means that nothing is going to change for existing subscribers. New subscribers and existing subscribers get an additional option: subscribe for less but watch content with ads.
The attractiveness of the option depends largely on the price of the ad-supported plan and the advertisement specifics. How many ads are shown? For how long will these ads run? When are these ads shown? Many subscribers will draw a line in the sand when it comes to ads that interrupt shows or movies. Most may find pre- and post-advertisements acceptable, on the other hand.
Now You: what is your take on ad-support tiers?
Comments
>paying for movies
I seriously hope you guys don’t do this
There is no green text here, go back to your containment board.
These new tiers are not to make media available to more people. In fact they probably generate more profit for the suppliers due to the advertising dollars.This is simply a grab at more cash, it’s greed pure and simple.
The greedier they get, the more people pirate, this is a fact proven by data, not an opinion.
One thing which is noticeable with streaming services is 15 years ago piracy was at its peak. Then streaming services came giving users a fantastic alternative to not download stuff from other sources. Unfortunately now there are too many streaming services with their annual unreasonable price hikes. So again other sources are back in full flow. The circle completed.
I like ad supported streaming services as long as ads are not served on a personalized basis. Those ads don’t serve any purpose in my opinion. But the main issue with streaming services is their sheer number and even then content isn’t tied to one service. At any moment content becomes unavailable. For this reason I’ve only subscribed to ad supported services which shows live sports coz finding streaming links is not easy.
Yash, I noticed the very same thing. The lack of legitimate access to certain materials drove people to piracy. Piracy went down when streaming services started to emerge, but the launching of more and more services seems to reverse the trend.
Personally I don’t subscribe to any media streaming. Over a hundred TV channels : when a film I like appears in a TV Guide I spare an evening to view it then close the TV. I like to consider pleasures as an event rather than as over-feed.
Cinema, its screen, its audio, its atmosphere is where I go to discover the latest movies. Paid media streaming was mabe an incentive for some to keep in consideration the cinema theaters. I’m afraid free or cheaper media streaming brought to you by advertisement will dig deeper the traditional cinemas’ grave. Though I’m not particularly wealthy I know two things : 1- I’d rather pay for media streaming then endure an ad-supported service, 2- I’d be as rich as Croesus (or Rockefeller, or any of Forbes’ top hundred, make it thousand) that I wouldn’t spare a dime for media streaming : I just don’t like it, I deeply dislike in particular Netflix’s attempt to universality. I’m of the old school : cinema theaters, only, TV once in a while for replays.
Tom, I loved cinema as a kid. Nowadays, I don’t go there anymore. Maybe it is different in France and other places, but I find it an unpleasant experience. Sound is often too loud, ticket prices are high, and some of the other attendees have no manners at all. Anyway, I prefer to buy media over streaming or going to the cinema, but only if I’m 100% sure it is worth it. Otherwise, I choose abstinence.
@Martin, true that cinemas no longer are what they were. Speaking of France, the sound’s volume, too high, parasites its quality quite often indeed. What bothers me the most are the 15-20 minutes of promotional and advertisement before the very beginning of the movie, so if you wish to avoid that you’ll have to add 20 minutes to the announced start of the performance : you’ve paid the thea ter and yet get once again over-fed with ads (fortunately at the start).
My feeling is that the movie theaters are an example among others of a world were many of us grasp pleasures quickly, enjoy them superficially and then hop to life’s next goodies : we consume, fast, be it food, be it art.
Nevertheless I prefer a cinema theater , but I understand things move and, without being ill of nostalgia, the best I can do is express preferences without claiming it was better then, when applicable. It was different.
As I mentioned above, I’m referring to times when pleasures were an event. Last time I took the plane I saw some passengers smiling when another arrived, sort of dressed up as if he was attending mass. Personally I found that touching, in the same way a family of little wealth decides to go the restaurant : an event, you notice it, it’s not funny, it’s touching. Nowadays is considered an event first performances, be there to be seen and say to all you were there, film the event and forget enjoying. Something odd in today’s world…
‘Sound is often too loud, ticket prices are high, and some of the other attendees have no manners at all.’
Wow everything is spot on. Watching horror films has been a real pain and after pandemic people now literally have no manners. Maybe it is stored energy releasing after lockdowns but it isn’t pleasant. I prefer Cinema still but as a rare occasion. The biggest issue is ticket prices and so I wait two weeks. Another plus point of waiting is there isn’t a large crowd in the cinema by then to ruin experience.