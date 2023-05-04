Try Bing AI now: Microsoft opens public testing

Onur Demirkol
May 4, 2023
Microsoft has rolled out Bing AI usage for everyone, and now you don't have to wait on the waitlist.

Microsoft has announced that its updated search engine is now in open preview, three months after its introduction. The company has finally rolled out the future for mass usage; however, you still need to log in to your account and use Edge to use the capabilities of Bing AI. After its private launch in February, the tech giant slowly opened it up for more users, and now the process is completed.

It doesn't end there, as Microsoft also introduced new features added to its search engine. From now on, the GPT-4 powered chatbot will be able to respond to your prompts with charts and graphs. It will also show image and video results and will now save chat history, just like ChatGPT.

The Bing Image Creator now supports more than 100 languages. One of the most important added features is plug-in support. The addition of plug-in functionality will be critical for developers and the future of Bing Chat. To start things off, Microsoft is collaborating with OpenTable to integrate their restaurant booking plug-in into Bing Chat and WolframAlpha for visualization generation.

Bing AI will soon be everywhere

Microsoft's GPT-4 powered chatbot has also been added to Samsung Galaxy smartphones within the Microsoft Swiftkey Keyboard. Looks like Microsoft wants to make the chatbot more common and used all around the world on different devices and use intentions.

Recently, "the godfather of AI," Geoffrey Hinton, left his job at Google to inform people about the possible dangers of AI. Hinton said that he made the decision after Microsoft announced Bing AI, as such competition between two of the biggest technology companies in the world could lead to something catastrophic. People could lose their jobs, or it might bring the end of humanity, said Hinton.

Microsoft is known for investing billions of dollars into OpenAI and artificial intelligence works in general. It doesn't look like the company is willing to stop in the near future.

