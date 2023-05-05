Is Microsoft teaming up with AMD to develop AI chips?

Martin Brinkmann
May 5, 2023
Updated • May 5, 2023
Microsoft
|
2

A report by Bloomberg suggests that Microsoft is working with AMD to develop chips specifically for AI applications. The report bolsters an The Information report from April 2023. The magazine stated back then that Microsoft has been working on an AI chip, internally code named as Athena, with 300 employees.

Early prototypes of the chip are already being tested at Microsoft and OpenAI. Microsoft is cooperating with OpenAI on several fronts, including by using OpenAI's ChatGPT technology to power Bing Chat.

Microsoft is using chips by NVIDIA currently for its AI services. The switch to AI chips created inhouse would remove the dependency on NVIDIA and likely also result in production cost reductions and also optimizations.

Bloomberg's report brings AMD into the picture. AMD, which is battling it out with NVIDIA on several fronts, has been a Microsoft partner for a long time. AMD has created custom chips for Microsoft Xbox gaming systems. NVIDIA is dominating the AI chip market currently.

The new custom AI chip, produced by AMD and used by Microsoft in its data centers to power its AI services, could help AMD conquer a bit of the expanding market.

Bloomberg confirms the Athena code name of the AI chip and that the two companies are working on the AI chip together. Microsoft is providing AMD with support, which includes engineering resources according to the article.

Neither Microsoft nor AMD have commented on the rumor at the time of writing. First Athena-based chips are expected in 2024.

While there is no official confirmation of the claims, switching to AI chips designed inhouse would improve Microsoft's position in the market. It would reduce the dependency on NVIDIA and available stock, allow Microsoft to design custom chips for its applications and services, and may also bring down the price of the product.

Microsoft is not the only major tech company that has decided to create custom chips for some of its services and products. Apple is already using some of its inhouse chips in some of its products, and Google has been designing and deploying Tensor Processing Units already as well. (via Neowin)

Summary
Is Microsoft teaming up with AMD to develop AI chips?
Article Name
Is Microsoft teaming up with AMD to develop AI chips?
Description
A report by Bloomberg suggests that Microsoft is working with AMD to develop chips specifically for AI applications and services.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Bing AI public

Try Bing AI now: Microsoft opens public testing

Microsoft teases a new OneDrive Experience for work and school
microsoft outlook

Outlook and Teams link ignore user defaults and open in Edge by default now

Finally a reason to check Microsoft Teams: Payday!

Microsoft plays hardball with Chrome feature
Microsoft teams spatial audio

Clearer calls on Teams with Spatial Audio

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John said on May 5, 2023 at 12:34 pm
    Reply

    I think some are moving too fast with AI development. The eagerness to replace humans is disturbing.

    1. John G. said on May 5, 2023 at 1:11 pm
      Reply

      Every single second a human is replaced. And it costs 21 years to build another one. So tell me more.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved