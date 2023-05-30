Colored MagSafe iPhone chargers and Magic Charger Stand are on the way

Apple has reportedly prototyped MagSafe iPhone Chargers in different colors to add more options and also a Magic Charger Stand, which hasn't been released or announced yet.

Apple's color policy on iPhone Chargers has been the same since the beginning. The company has this white/silver theme, and even in 2023, the concept is still the same. However, the Cupertino-based company is looking to change it. According to Kosutami, who identifies themselves as a "Rare Apple Products Collector," Apple has made a prototype of the MagSafe iPhone Charger in different colors as well as a Magic Charger Stand that we have never heard of. Kosutami also included images in their tweet.

"Recently got some prototype and informations. It shows that the MagSafe charger used to have colored version, just like their's MagSafe MacBook Charging cable-but with more saturation. (Also tried on the unreleased Magic Charger)," Kosutaim said in their tweet.

apple colored magsafe charger
Credit: Kosutami

The prototype colored MagSafe charger for the iPhone from Apple has higher color saturation than the MagSafe power cables, claims @KosutamiSan. The collector provided the image of a Starlight-colored MagSafe puck as an illustration and asserted that Apple had created prototypes of other colors for the unreleased horizontal stand-based "Magic Charger" variant.

It's unclear if the colorful charger prototypes were intended to coordinate with future iPhone colors. The company might bring this project to life to increase the competition and have the upper hand against its competitors.

apple colored magsafe charger
Credit: Kosutami

Apple might launch chargers with matching iPhone colors

Apple provides a MagSafe 3 charging cable in the box with the laptop, but it also sells them separately. The four colors of the MacBook Air are Space Gray, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight. So it is not something that the company doesn't do at all. While it is available for MacBook Airs, Apple could also launch something similar on iPhones.

Currently, the company has its focus on the upcoming WWDC event. Apple has invited a number of VR experts to the event, fueling speculation that the company may unveil a new mixed-reality headset at the WWDC 2023 event.

