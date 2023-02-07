Despite Apple launching wireless charging accessories, they are yet to deliver on its iPhone reverse wireless charging. The iPhone 12 series introduced MagSafe, which reports pointed out that the iPhone 12 could reverse wireless charging, but unfortunately, they never enabled the feature.

There have been numerous reports of Apple’s missed deadlines and that they had hit several hurdles concerning this feature. Still, according to the latest news, they are back on track, and its under development currently. They are working on new firmware supporting the reverse wireless feature, but when it will be available on an iPhone - we don’t know!

Bilateral charging for the Apple iPhone is still developing despite all the progress, per the report. The company has said that a uniquely designed “wireless power out” firmware is being tested internally. It also states the firmware is focused on managing wireless charging speeds while monitoring charging efficiency and keeping track of heat dissipation.

A source has pointed out that Apple is preparing a user interface for the reverse wireless charging feature, which appears similar to the current visible MagSafe charger. It’s also said that the bilateral charging system has its own animations and sound when enabled.

Despite ongoing development, there has yet to be any confirmation about when the feature will be available on iPhone. Apple could delay this once again and move it to the back burner, or it could just scrap altogether, mainly due to concerns related to heat management and charging efficiency.

An older report could explain why Apple is struggling with the same as per a patent filing at USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office).

As per the patent filing: Apple's twist to reverse wireless charging mainly deals with an Android smartphone's inability to hold an accessory in place while wireless charging it. The patent explains how Apple is working on a circular bimodal alignment component that will reportedly let the magnets (inside an iPhone) that snap and hold on to a MagSafe charger also hold an accessory in place for optimum wireless charging.

However, the WPC (Wireless Power Consortium) recently announced at the recent CES2023 that the next generation of its wireless charging technology is called Qi2. It is reportedly created around a new Magnetic Power Profile based on Apple’s MagSafe technology, which is designed to feature more efficient and faster wireless charging.

