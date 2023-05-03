Apple bids farewell to these two devices

Apple will add the Thunderbolt Display and the original iPad Air to the obsolete products list on May 31. This means that these two devices are no longer eligible for repairs or other hardware services at Apple Stores or Apple Authorized Service Providers.

An internal memo seen by MacRumors says that the Thunderbolt Display and the original iPad Air will be added to the obsolete products list. The company adds its old products to the list when seven years passed after the company stops its sales. Both devices were discontinued in 2016, and now it is the end of the road for those who want to get hardware services at Apple Stores or other service providers.

Adding these devices to the obsolete list gives Apple some extra area to concentrate on more recent products. After May 31, you won't be able to get help from Apple officials, and you might have to go to other unauthorized services to get your Thunderbolt Display of the original iPad Air fixed.

Thunderbolt Display and the original iPad Air were discontinued in 2016

The Thunderbolt Display, which was released in 2011, has a 27-inch screen, a 1440p resolution, a 720p camera, three USB 2.0 connections, a FireWire 800 connector, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a Thunderbolt port. Apple didn't rely on it too much and eventually discontinued the production in 2016. After a couple of years without announcing a similar device, Studio Display took its place last year.

The original iPad Air was one of the game-changers of 2013 with its 9.7-inch display and A7 chip. It was 20% thinner, 28% lighter, and had 43% narrower display bezels compared to the previous iPad. Apple discontinued the initial iPad Air in 2016, and it has been seven years since it produced the original version again.

Next year, the company will probably add more devices to the obsolete list. These devices are expected to be the ones that were discontinued in 2017; however, Apple always has the chance to change its mind and keep some of them a little longer than expected.

