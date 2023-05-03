New Apple Maps features rolled out in three countries

Onur Demirkol
May 3, 2023
The latest Apple Maps update is now being tested in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Slovakia. Apple is adding more countries to expand the list every month, and there will be more live tests in other countries in the following months.

The Cupertino company began rolling out its new Apple Maps features in many countries all around the world. Last month, Apple launched the new features in Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia. Now the list is even longer with the addition of Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Slovakia.

Justin O'beirne, an Apple Maps expert, released the new map data on his website. On May 2, Apple began testing the new features in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Slovakia. He added that this is the "nineteenth time Apple has expanded its new map data since its public launch in September 2018."

Normally, Apple doesn't launch too many Apple Maps updates in this many countries every year. After it was done with North America, European integration began in June 2021 with Spain and Portugal. Since then, 23 European countries have been added to the list.

Apple Maps
Credit: MacRumors

12 more countries were added only in 2023

In 2023, Apple rolled out the new Apple Maps updates in 12 countries so far in five months. The first batch was in March 2023 in the Scandinavian countries Sweden, Finland, and Norway. In April, the company expanded its list with Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia. Now, the tests began in three more counties. Justin O'beirne says that the official announcement will likely be made in June 2023.

Here is the updated list of the countries that are able to test the new Apple Maps features:

  • Andorra
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Canada
  • Croatia
  • Czechia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Guam
  • Hong Kong
  • Hungary
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Liechtenstein
  • Luxembourg
  • Monaco
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Puerto Rico
  • San Marino
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • The Netherlands
  • The US Virgin Islands
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
  • Vatican City
