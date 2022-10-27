Thunderbird 102.4.1 fixes various bugs in the email client

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 27, 2022
Thunderbird
|
0

Thunderbird 102.4.1 is the latest stable version of the open source email client. The new release fixes several bugs in Thunderbird, including issues with custom header data, the -remote command, or issues with the built-in Calendar.

thunderbird 102
image credit: Thunderbird

Thunderbird 102.4.1 is already available. The email client is configured to download and install updates automatically by default; this happens over time and not right after updates are released. Thunderbird users may speed up the installation of the update by selecting Menu > Help > About Thunderbird.

The current version is displayed, and any new version that is detected during an online scan will be downloaded and installed at this point.

thunderbird 102.4.1
Thunderbird version information

The official release notes are available on the Thunderbird website. The update is not security related, it addresses issue for the most part in the email client.

ADVERTISEMENT

The release fixes the -remote parameter, which could affect the integration of Thunderbird in third-party applications, including in LibreOffice. Three fixes have been made to the application's Calendar integration. The team notes that certain recurring events did not show up on the Agenda on first load, and that Thunderbird would set the "Accept" header of remotely downloaded ICS calendars to text/xml incorrectly. The third and final fix addresses a recurring event issue in the calendar. It happened only when users set monthly events on the 31st of a month on a month with 30 or less days. Thunderbird would place the first occurrence in that case 1-2 days after the beginning of the following month.

Here is the list of the remaining fixes in Thunderbird 102.4.1:

  • The interface was not updated by the program's dynamic language switching functionality of the user switched to a right-to-left-language.
  • Thunderbird discarded custom header data when messages were saved as drafts and later reopened.
  • SMS-to-Email service messages did not display images.
  • Vcards with nickname field set could not be edited.

The only new feature adds the catching and reporting of errors when Thunderbird parses vCards that contain incorrectly formatted dates.

Now You: did you update Thunderbird to the new version already?

Summary
Thunderbird 102.4.1 fixes various bugs in the email client
Article Name
Thunderbird 102.4.1 fixes various bugs in the email client
Description
Thunderbird 102.4.1 is the latest stable version of the open source email client that addresses several issues in earlier versions.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

thunderbird avast issue

Avast may block Thunderbird updates
thunderbird 102.3.2

Thunderbird 102.3.2 is a big bug fix release
thunderbird 102

Thunderbird 102.3 is a security and bug fix update
thunderbird 102

Thunderbird 102.2.1 launches with important security fixes
thunderbird 102.2.0

Thunderbird 102.2.0 is a security and bug fix update
expanded Thunderbird app menu

Thunderbird 114 roadmap: Sync, global message index, conversational view and more

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved