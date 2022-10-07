Thunderbird 102.3.2 is a big bug fix release

The team that is behind the open source email client Thunderbird has released a new version. Thunderbird 102.3.2 is a bug fix update that addresses more than a dozen issues in the email program.

The update is available already and should be downloaded and installed automatically on most systems. Thunderbird users may check the installed version by selecting Menu > Help > About Thunderbird.

A check for updates is performed when the window opens, and any update that is found during the scan is downloaded and installed.

Thunderbird 102.3.2

Thunderbird 102.3.2 is a bug fix update only. It does not include security patches. The official release notes on the Thunderbird website lists one change and more than a dozen fixes.

According to the changelog, Thunderbird attempts to use POP CRAM-MD5 authentication even if the server is not advertising support for the feature.

The new update for the email client makes several important changes. One of the bigger fixes addresses a deadlock when checking for POP3 messages on servers. If the mail server "was slow or non-responsive", it could result in the locking of the POP3 folder.

The team of engineers addressed a hang issue in Thunderbird, which occurred when events after the year 2035 were added to the Calendar. Speaking of Calendar improvements. several Calendar specific issues are fixed or improved in the new release:

Performance of recurring event date calculation has been improved.

Quarterly events on the last day of the month were repeated one month early.

The event reminder window did not close after selecting snooze or dismiss.

The new event button was displayed incorrectly sometimes in the Today Pane.

Creating events from the Today Pane used the wrong day.

Whitespace was handled incorrectly in calendars after upgrading from Thunderbird 91.

Other changes in the new Thunderbird release include fixing a CardDAV server sync issue, missing contacts from LDAP on macOS address books, and several chat related fixes.

You may want to check out the full changelog for additional details on the fixes.

Now You: do you run Thunderbird 102 on your devices?

