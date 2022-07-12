Thunderbird 102.0.2 is a big bugfix release

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 12, 2022
Thunderbird 102.0.2 is the second point update for Thunderbird 102, the new major version of the open source Thunderbird email client. Like Thunderbird 102.0.1, which was released last week, it is fixing bugs in the new version of the email client.

thunderbird 102
image credit: Thunderbird

Thunderbird 102.0.2 is already available. It should be downloaded and installed automatically on most systems, but you may speed up the updating by selecting Help > About Thunderbird from the menu. If the menu is not displayed, press the Alt-key to display it.

Thunderbird displays the current version and runs a check for updates. The email client will pick up any new version automatically to download and install it on the device.

Thunderbird 102.0.2

thunderbird 102.0.2

The official release notes list one change and a large list of bug fixes. No default action is executed anymore when users double-click on chat messages.

The list of fixes is long, and it includes several major ones.

  • POP3 messages were not always deleted from the server; deletions failed occasionally. The issue is fixed in Thunderbird 102.0.2.
  • Importing data from Seamonkey or Outlook failed in the second step.
  • The offline cache was "unusable" for NNTP accounts.
  • Non-ASCII messages that were forwarded in the client as attachments looked garbled. Thunderbird supports forwarding messages inline or as attachments.
  • OpenPGP signatures were broken if the Primary Password dialog remained open.
  • Thunderbird did not highlight subfolders with new messages until they were selected by the user.
  • The Spaces toolbar covered the Files menu.
  • The preview pane did not list any new messages.
  • When selecting "Edit as new message", address fields were not populated.
  • Double-clicking to edit selected contacts did not work.
  • Pending chat messages contents were not updated if the conversation was not selected.
  • Additional backslashes were displayed for some CardDAV fields.
  • The attachment paper clip was cut off in the message list.
  • Occasionally, only the first letter of a contact's organization was displayed.
  • Various unspecified user interface fixes.

Thunderbird 102 is only available as a download and not a direct upgrade. Once installed, updates are delivered via the built-in updating system.

Now You: do you use Thunderbird 102 already? What is your impression so far?

  1. NeonRobot said on July 12, 2022 at 6:07 pm
    Any news about Claws mail?

