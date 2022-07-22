Thunderbird 102.0.3 update fixes a crash on Windows 11

The Thunderbird team has released Thunderbird 102.0.3 Stable. The new version of the open source email client fixes a crash on Windows 11 and several other issues in previous versions of the application.

Thunderbird 102.0.3 is already available, either as an in-client upgrade or a manual download from the official project website. Only Thunderbird 102.x installations can be upgraded to the new version. Older Thunderbird installations do not get the upgrade offer to version 102 at this point, but this is going to change in the future.

Thunderbird 102.0.3

Select Help > About Thunderbird to display the current version and check for updates. If the menubar is not displayed, tap on the Alt-key on the keyboard to display it. The client should pick up the update automatically. A restart is required to complete the installation of the update.

The official changelog lists 12 changes that made it into Thunderbird 102.0.3. Windows users who run Thunderbird 102 on Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system may have hade the client crash on startup; this issue has been fixed in the new release.

The only change listed in the changelog is the removal of support for Google Talk chat accounts. Thunderbird 102 supports Matrix, Odnoklassniki, IRC and XMPP currently.

Access to downloaded messages was not provided in previous versions of Thunderbird after folders were compacted by the client. Compacting reduces the storage that Thunderbird requires on the local device. The developers have addressed the issue in the new release.

The following fixes are also listed:

When using Unified Folders, marking a message as a favorite (starring it) did not update the thread pane.

When S/MIME was configured, Compose failed to populate some fields.

The incorrect mime header charset=windows-1250 was set for non-text attachments.

The incorrect header X-Mozilla-Cloud-Part was set for messages sent as attachments.

Address book importing and exporting has been improved in the profile importer.

Unspecified IMAP stability improvements.

Addressed an issue that made the offline cache unusable for NNTP accounts.

Signing S/MIME messages failed.

Unspecified UI improvements.

Thunderbird 102.0.3 is the third point release of version 102 of the email client. Thunderbird 102 was a major new release with a large list of improvements and new features. The point releases 102.0.1 and 102.0.2 addressed issues in the new version, similarly to version 102.0.3.

Now You: do you use Thunderbird 102 already?

