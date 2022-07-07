Thunderbird 102.0.1 fixes a mailbox corruption issue

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 7, 2022
Thunderbird
|
0

Thunderbird 102.0.1 is the latest update for the open source email client. It fixes a potential corruption issue of Mailbox MSF files and several other issues in the application.

thunderbird 102
image credit: Thunderbird

Thunderbird 102 was released last month. The new major version of the email client introduced many changes, including a new style, improved account migration and setup, a redesigned address book, or support for multiple spell-checking dictionaries. The new version is only available as a manual upgrade at the time; you need to download the installer from the Thunderbird website to install it. Existing Thunderbird 91.x installations do not receive the update via the built-in updating functionality yet.

Thunderbird 102.0.1

thunderbird 102.0.1

The Thunderbird 102.0.1 update is already available, but only if Thunderbird 102 is used. Thunderbird 91.x installations do not receive the minor upgrade at this time.

Select Help > About Thunderbird to display the current version and run a check for updates. If the menubar is not displayed, use the Alt-key to display it.

The update addresses several issues in the email client:

  • Fixed a MSF mailbox corruption issues.
  • Fixed an issue that caused Thunderbird to continue using an old password even though it was changed by the user.
  • Fixed an issue with LDAP Address Books, which could not be configured using IPv6 literals.
  • CardDAV contacts with multiple email messages were sometimes not editable.
  • Fixed that new mail notifications displayed notifications only for one email account on multi-account setups.
  • Fixed two OpenPGP issues:
    • The status for addresses handled by aliases was not shown by the OpenPGP Key Assistant.
    • Attaching external OpenPGP public keys failed if configured with a subkey ID.
  • Address book accessibility improvements.
  • Unmentioned UI improvements.
  • Icons converted to new style.

You may check out the full release notes here. Users interested in Thunderbird 102 find downloads of the latest version on the linked release notes page.

Now You: are you using Thunderbird? Did you upgrade to version 102 already?

