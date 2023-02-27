Don't listen to Microsoft, you might not get Windows 11

Microsoft launched Windows 11 almost two years ago, requiring better specifications than its predecessor. Normally, it detects your hardware and tells you whether you can run the new operating system on your PC. However, the latest report shows that it could also give false information.

Windows 11 update glitch for unupported devices is back as the latest report shows that it could give false information.

On February 23, @PhantomOfEarth tweeted that the new OS of Microsoft was offered to an unsupported Windows 10 device. The user included a couple of screenshots from a Win 10 22H2 VM PC that doesn't meet the minimum system requirements. After attempting to install it, the user mentioned that the installation failed "as it complained about the system requirements." Even though the installer didn't let PhantomOfEarth complete their installation, offering it in the first place shouldn't have happened. Considering the strict system requirements it requires, this has just brought back complaints on lower-end PCs that doesn't support the new OS.

Microsoft's latest "baby" had similar issues last year, and it looks like the problem continues. The company is working on different areas, and lately, it has allowed Mac support through Parallels. Bringing innovative solutions would always get positive backlash, but things must be fixed before sailing new seas. Microsoft is working hard to fix all its issues while bringing new features and improving the user experience as more features to come in March 2023 as . If you want to know if your PC meets the minimum requirements or not, compare the information below with your current system:

Windows 11 minimum requirements:

  • Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with two or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chip (SoC).
  • Memory: 4 gigabytes (GB) or greater.
  • Storage: 64 GB or greater available disk space.
  • Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later, with a WDDM 2.0 driver.
  • System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable.
  • TPMTrusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0.
  • Display: High definition (720p) display, 9" or greater monitor, 8 bits per color channel.
  • Internet connection: Internet connectivity is necessary to perform updates, and to download and use some features.
    • Windows 11 Home edition requires an internet connection and a Microsoft Account to complete device setup on first use.
