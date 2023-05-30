We almost had colored AirPods but Apple canceled it

According to a leaker on Twitter, Apple almost launched AirPods in different colors. However, the company canceled all the plans for unknown reasons, but the leaker shared photos of one of the prototypes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Twitter used Kosutami has leaked two color-themed Apple information today. The user started with the colored MagSafe iPhone Charger and a Magic Charger Stand leaks and then continued with an old project Apple had its hands on. Earlier today, pictures of the initial AirPods' pink case appeared on Twitter. It keeps the stylish, glossy appearance of the white final release version. The AirPods earphones themselves and the interior of the case are still white.

The prototypes are from the time when Apple was working on the iPhone 7. According to MacRumors, the company created AirPods prototypes in the same colors as the iPhone 7's four colors: Black, Blonde, Pink, and Red. The iPhone 7 was offered in (PRODUCT)RED, Jet Black, Black, Gold, and Rose Gold finishes. Apple appears to have switched to names like "Blonde" and "Pink," instead of "Gold" and "Rose Gold," to identify the various materials and finishes on the AirPods because their case is made of polycarbonate rather than anodized aluminum like the iPhone.

Additionally, it appears that Apple created a prototype pair of purple AirPods to coordinate with a purple iPhone 7 that has not yet been released. One of the rumored colors for the iPhone 7 in 2016 was purple. A number of leaked images first showed the device's purple casing in May of that year.

"Apple is said to have only canceled the AirPods color options at the design validation testing (DVT) or production validation testing (PVT) stage, suggesting that the decision was made at a fairly late stage," MacRumors added.

AirPods with a touchscreen

A recent leak revealed Apple's intentions to manufacture AirPods with touchscreens. Future iterations of Apple's AirPods might include a case with a touchscreen. The Cupertino company submitted a patent application for the design in September 2022, but the US Patent and Trademark Office didn't make it public until a week ago.

Advertisement