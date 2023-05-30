No Man's Sky might be coming to Apple headset

No Man's Sky might be coming to Apple's mixed-reality headset, teased by the founder of Hello Games. Sean Murray posted two apple emojis on Twitter and teased a possible Apple headset version of their game.

As WWDC 2023 is right around the corner, we get to see more leaks and teases about what to expect from the upcoming event. We only have a couple of days left for the event, and recently, the founder of Hello Games teased a possible Apple headset version of No Man's Sky with their tweets, including apple emojis. Murray's latest tweets created speculations among fans who are eagerly waiting for the headset to be announced in less than a week. Hello Games is the studio behind the popular video game No Man's Sky. Murray is known for teasing big announcements as the date comes closer.

Murray tweeted two apple emojis, green and red. Last year, people were promised an iPad version of No Man's Sky but Hello Games missed the deadline and it is still not available for the tablets. "Hello Games missed that deadline, and the game has yet to release for Apple devices, meaning that the two emoji teasers could indicate that the launch of No Man's Sky for the ?iPad? and Mac is now imminent," MacRumors said.

No Man's Sky is currently accessible on a variety of VR systems, including PlayStation VR and PC. The M1 chip-equipped Mac was used to play the game when it was showcased at WWDC last year. It should be more than capable of running the game because Apple's headset is said to include at least one chip that is based on the M2 chip in addition to a dedicated image signal processor.

In order to publish games on Apple Arcade, Hello Games has also collaborated with Apple before. No Man's Sky could be among the first titles to be made available on Apple's mixed-reality headset, given recent conversations between Apple and Hello Games titles.

Apple Headset to prioritize gaming

The Apple mixed-reality headset, which is expected to cost about $3,000 and has a waist-mounted power pack, is "experimental" and "unconventional" in comparison to the majority of other Apple goods. FaceTime, Apple Fitness+, and gaming might be the headgear's three main applications, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said.

One of the most eagerly anticipated products from the tech giant, Apple VR, was supposed to be unveiled in March or April. Sadly, Apple delayed the release date back to June. Apple will host the WWDC conference this year between June 5-9. We are only days away from the big announcement.

