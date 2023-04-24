How to change AirPods name?

How to change AirPods name?
Eray Eliaçik
Apr 24, 2023
Updated • Apr 24, 2023
Apple, Tutorials
|
0

With this article, you can learn how to change AirPods name.

If you own a pair of AirPods, you might want to customize their name to make them more personal or easier to identify. For example, you can change the name to something like "Eray's AirPods" or "Workout Earbuds."

How to change AirPods name: A step-by-step guide

Changing the name of your AirPods is a simple process that only takes a few minutes. Here's how to do it.

  • Step 1: Connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad via Bluetooth. Make sure your device is running iOS 14 or later. You can check your software version by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
  • Step 2: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad and tap on Bluetooth. You should see a list of devices that are paired with your device. Find your AirPods and tap on the "i" icon next to their name.
  • Step 3: Tap on Name and enter the new name you want for your AirPods. You can use any characters you like, but keep in mind that some symbols or emojis might not display properly on other devices. Tap on Done when you are finished.
How to change AirPods name?
How to change AirPods name?

That's it! You have successfully changed the name of your AirPods. The new name will appear on your device and any other devices that are connected to your AirPods. You can also change the name of your AirPods from your Mac or Apple Watch by following similar steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same procedures apply to renaming any of your other Bluetooth gadgets.

Why change your AirPods name?

There are several reasons why you might want to change the name of your AirPods. Here are some of them:

  • To make them more personal and unique. You can use your name, nickname, initials, or anything else that reflects your personality or style.
  • To avoid confusion with other AirPods users. If you have multiple pairs of AirPods in your household or workplace, changing the name can help you distinguish them from each other and avoid mixing them up.
  • To protect your privacy and security. If you lose your AirPods or leave them somewhere, changing the name can make it harder for strangers to access them or identify you as the owner.
How to change AirPods name?
Apple

Tips and tricks for using AirPods

Now that you know how to change the name of your AirPods, here are some other tips and tricks that can help you get the most out of them:

  • To check the battery level of your AirPods, open the case near your iPhone or iPad and wait for a pop-up window to appear. You can also swipe down from the top right corner of your screen and tap on the battery widget.
  • To customize the settings and features of your AirPods, go to Settings > Bluetooth > Your AirPods > i icon. You can change things like automatic ear detection, noise cancellation, spatial audio, microphone mode, and more.
  • To switch between devices that are connected to your AirPods, go to Control Center on your iPhone or iPad and tap on the AirPlay icon. You can also use Siri to switch devices by saying something like "Hey Siri, switch to my Mac".
  • To share audio with another person who has AirPods or compatible headphones, go to Control Center on your iPhone or iPad and tap on the AirPlay icon. Then tap on Share Audio and follow the instructions on the screen.
  • To clean your AirPods, use a soft, dry cloth to wipe them gently. Do not use any liquids, solvents, or abrasive materials. If there is any debris in the speaker grills or microphones, use a soft-bristled brush to remove it gently.

Changing the name of your AirPods is a quick and easy way to personalize them and make them stand out from the crowd. You can also customize other settings and features of your AirPods to suit your preferences and needs.

Advertisement

Related content

Apple refund request guide for iTunes and App Store
Apple VR ports

Apple VR headset to come with two different ports
Apple is working on a journaling app to help iPhone users

Apple is working on a journaling app to help iPhone users monitor their mental health

How to fix "Apple watch won't turn on" issue?
How to block spam calls and texts on iPhone

How to block spam calls and texts on iPhone: Best ways
Apple could launch new 15-inch MacBook Air with two M2 options

Apple could launch new 15-inch MacBook Air with two M2 options

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved